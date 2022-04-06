Eight new university campuses across four counties in the West/North West

The Atlantic Technological University (ATU) was established in 2022 following the merger of three institutes of technology – Galway-Mayo (GMIT), Letterkenny (LYIT) and IT Sligo.

The University’s official Designation Day was last Friday, April 1, 2022.

With more than 21,000 registered students, the vast majority of whom are in full-time undergraduate study, ATU is making good on its mission to become a leader in Higher Education in Ireland through its continuously developing academic offering and collaborative partnerships in the private sector.

The ATU is one of Ireland’s largest universities with eight campuses across the west and north-west, meaning students can enjoy the benefits of a large-scale technological university, such as access to emerging technologies and research-driven teaching, with the excellent quality of life provided by the natural amenities along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The university and its more than 2,200 staff offers 600-plus full and part-time programmes from pre-degree to doctoral level, either on campus, online and blended delivery. The ATU is dedicated to preparing its students for the future of work, with the largest proportion of our graduates coming from courses in science, mathematics and computing, engineering, manufacturing and construction.

The ATU has eight different campuses across four counties – Galway, Mayo, Donegal and Sligo. The campuses are: • ATU Galway City• ATU Connemara• ATU Mountbellew• ATU Mayo• ATU Sligo, St Angela’s Campus• ATU Donegal, Letterkenny• ATU Donegal, Killybegs.

The ATU has near-campus accommodation for almost 3,000 students across its eight campuses. • More than 21,000 students are currently enrolled at the ATU. • Nearly 3,500 new students enrolled in 2021. Of that number, almost 70% entered an honours bachelor degree programme. • Some 43% of the ATU’s 5,000 graduates in 2021 came from courses in science, mathematics and computing, as well as engineering, manufacturing and construction. A further 29% came from the arts, humanities, social sciences, business and law.

• Nearly 1,400 international students from 93 different countries are studying at the ATU – more than 40% from Asia and another 35% from the European Union.• Some 463 students are engaged in research across a range of areas.

• Contract research income accounted for €13m of the ATU’s budget in 2020 – this represents a 74% increase in the past three years.• The ATU has more than 2,250 staff. There is a near 50-50 gender balance among the ATU’s academic staff.

• The ATU offers 600-plus full and part-time programmes from pre-degree to doctoral level, either on campus, online or blended learning.

• The most popular field of study is engineering, manufacturing and construction, which accounts for more than 20% of new entrants.

• While the ATU offers a range of courses in science, engineering and computing, we also lead in many other disciplines; the arts, architecture, fashion design, environmental science, film & documentary, forensic science, furniture design, agriculture and marine, animation, sport and leisure, culinary arts, tourism and marketing.

• The ATU relies on State grants for almost 40% of its annual funding. Fees account for a further 28%.• The ATU contributes more than €700m per annum to Ireland’s Gross Value Added (GVA), and more than 3% to the GVA of the North and West.

• Every €1 spent by the ATU is worth an extra €4 to the Irish economy.• The ATU directly and indirectly sustains more than 3,000 jobs annually.

The new ATU President is Dr. Orla Flynn who served as the president of Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) for two years. Maura McNally is the inaugural chair of the ATU’s governing body, also serves as the current chair of the Bar Council of Ireland.

Fellow members of the ATU governing body are Oonagh Monahan a food business and innovation professional with Alpha and Omega Consultants, a company she founded in Co. Leitrim; Felim McNeela who served for 30 years as Managing Director of Avenue Mould Solutions, a manufacturing consultancy firm for the medical device and pharmaceutical sector; Anne McHugh is chief executive of the Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).

The leaders of GMIT, LYIT and IT Sligo agreed to bring their institutes together as one Technological University when they signed a memorandum of understanding in 2012.

The group, then known as the Connacht-Ulster Alliance (CUA), worked towards making its first submission to be re-designated as a TU in 2015. A final formal application was made in May 2021 which was then approved by Minister Simon Harris in October that year. The word ‘Atlantic’ was chosen to convey the sense of power, strength, rich history and distinctive geography that characterises the parts of the West and North-West in which the ATU’s eight campuses are based.