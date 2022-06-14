E-bikes for rent in Sligo as greater cycling encouraged

Cllr Martin Connolly, Cllr Paul Taylor, Cllr Tom Fox at the launch of the e-bike rental scheme on Monday.

Cllr Thomas Healy and Cllr Thomas Walsh try out the new e-bikes at Doorly Park. Pic: Donal Hackett.

At the Bolt e-bicycle launch in Sligo on Monday were: Joan Swift (Cycling Sligo Campaign) Emer Concannon, (Senior Engineer, SCC) Cllr Marie Casserly and Brian Flynn (Senior Resident Engineer SCC),

From this week, 100 e-bikes will be available to rent in Sligo through provider, Bolt.

The launch of the initiative took place on Monday at Doorly Park.

And Bolt has confirmed it is in talks with several other councils keen to accelerate its active travel services in line with the National Development Plan and the Climate Action Plan.

Should all current tender applications be successful, Bolt envisages an additional 50 employees, as well as a significant expansion of its head office facilities in Dublin.

Bolt is keen to add e-scooters to its operations too when legislation is in place.

Bikes and electric scooters cover a fuller range of travel options across most European cities and could help significantly move Irish transport users away from private car use.

Aisling Dunne, Head of Public Policy for Bolt Ireland said: “We have long identified Ireland as having high potential for micromobility and are really excited to back this launch in Sligo with further investment.

There is persistently high car usage and many journeys across Ireland are very short, falling well below 4 km, so we see sustainable alternatives as having the potential to be a gamechanger.”

Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council Councillor Paul Taylor said: “This is an excellent initiative, and one that I expect will prove very popular with the Sligo community.

“I would like to commend the project team and the people who are working with them to facilitate and promote the scheme.”

To rent a Bolt e-bike, users need the Bolt app, available on app stores, and a payment card tied to an account.

Bolt is the most affordable provider of shared electric bikes, thanks to having low rates and no unlock fee.

The per-minute rental price is the lowest on the market at just 0.15 EUR/minute during the launch campaign.

Bolt e-bikes have been designed with a clear focus on safety. Solid rear and front-wheel drum brakes help control the speed efficiently.

Puncture-proof pneumatic tyres translate into better grip and durability.

The e-bike is also equipped with a functional dashboard providing information about speed, battery level and speed zones, showing the user all the information needed to enjoy the ride.

Riders can also charge their mobile phones with the bike’s wireless phone charger conveniently located on the handlebar.

Bolt e-bikes are equipped with high-precision GPS which helps users find the bikes easily on the street. Bolt has also launched the in-app cognitive reaction test which aims to prevent users from riding an e-bike or scooter while intoxicated.

The test is an added safety layer designed to protect both riders and pedestrians.

The new e-bike model introduced by Bolt has a long lifespan of up to 5 years, which makes it highly sustainable. The e-bike is also produced from 100% recyclable aluminium.

Integrating a swappable battery in the e-bike’s design results in fewer operations needed for battery charging. This translates into a decreased overall carbon footprint since the e-bikes do not need to be frequently transported to a warehouse for charging.

The high capacity battery additionally offers a range of up to 90 km per charge.

The e-bike also features beginner modes permitting max speeds of up to 15 km per hour, which can be activated in the Bolt app. Geo-fencing technology enables the prevention of high speeds in designated ‘go-slow’ zones where pedestrian footfall may be high, such as O’Connell Street and Rockwood Parade in Sligo.