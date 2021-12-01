Drug gang ordered hit on Sligo family over an alleged dispute

The getaway car crashed near Coolera House on the Ransboro Road (above).

A 25 year old man has admitted to carrying out an attack at a family home near Strandhill after being ordered to do so by a drugs gang.

David Parkes admitted setting fire to two cars at the Gilligan family home at Lecarrow, Strandhill on June 5th 2019 and with breaking a window in the house.

He also pleaded guilty to the unauthorised use of a Nissan Qashqai which had been stolen in Lucan and which he drove to and from the scene in.

Sligo Circuit Court was told Parkes picked up the stolen car after it was delivered to Ballygawley for him. When he fled the Gilligan property with an accomplice he crashed it near Coolera House, ending up in a field and overturning.

He then set the car alight before being picked up from the scene.

On Tuesday last before Judge Francis Comerford, Parkes pleaded guilty to the unauthorised use of the Nissan. There were three other charges on the indictment including two counts of arson and one of criminal damage.

On June 15th last at the same court, Parkes, with addresses at Cloondara, Ballisodare, and Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, had pleaded guilty to one count of arson of a Volkswagen Amarok at Lecarrow, Strandhill.

The case was proceeding on a full facts basis in respect of al four counts, Mr Leo Mulrooney BL (prosecuting) told the court on Tuesday.

The accused was represented by Mr Colm Smyth SC ith Mr Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor.

He outlined how the Nissan was discovered to have been stolen by its owner in Lucan on April 26th 2019.

On June 5th, Micheal Gilligan who lived with his wife and children at Lecarrow, Strandhill, was working in his home office until 11.25pm when one of his daughters arrived home in one of the cars.

Mr Gilligan went to bed and about two minutes later one of his daughters told him she thought she heard a window being broken downstairs.

Mr Gilligan went downstairs and turned on the CCTV system in his office and he could see that one of the two family cars was on fire.

He went outside and saw that his VW Amarok and the VW Tiguan, owned by his wife, Mary, were both on fire.

He put out the separate blazes with a fire extinguisher. He also discovered that a kitchen window had been broken.

Garda Niall Rigney told Mr Mulrooney that extensive damage had been caused and the Gardaí were called.

CCTV footage was viewed and a car could be seen reversing in through the gate of the house and two men getting out.

The windows of the cars were smashed and liquid was poured in before the vehicles were set alight. The kitchen window was then broken before the men left in their stolen car.

Approximately €100,000 worth of damage was caused, much of which was covered by insurance but the Gilligan’s premiums had since “gone through the roof as a result of this.”

The CCTV footage from the house was played to the court.

The car drove away from the house in the direction of Ransboro and crashed into a field near Coolera House before turning over said Garda Rigney. It was subsequently set alight.

At 11.20pm a woman living nearby saw the Nissan on fire in the field.

Gardaí recovred a blood stained balaclava near this scene along with a metal nail bar.

DNA from the blood stain matched that of Parkes who had given an sample following his arrest at 5.55am by Garda Kieran Staed on September 3rd 2020.

Parkes was brought to Ballymote Garda Station where he made a number of statements during interview.

He stated that he owed a fortune to a drug dealer and in order to get the bill down he was referring people to get their drugs from him.

It was this drug dealer who ordered him to carry out the arson attack as an individual known to Mr Gilligan had allegedly switched his buying to another drug dealer.

Parkes said he got the job that morning and he was meant to be just the driver but he didn’t think his accomplice would be able to break the car windows in time so he got out as well.

“So, I got out and did it. I can’t believe I done this. He was meant to do the whole thing but I didn’t think he’d have time to do it all,” Parkes told Gardaí.

He stated he used a crowbar while he also admitted breaking the kitchen window “which hadn’t been part of the plan.”

He had taken drugs before carrying out the attack saying he would not have done it without doing so.

The plan was to burn the stolen car somewhere afterwards.

He recalled swerving at a bend and the Nissan flipping over into a field. He damaged his finger in the crash.

If he hadn’t carried out the attack anything could have happened to him he said, including having his own car smashed or his house burned.

Parkes told Gardaí he could not remember who the other person was who was with him.

His drug debt was reduced as a result of the attack while he “got a bit of drugs too.”

Parkes told Gardaí he was sorry for the Gilligan family and he didn’t know what he was thinking.

“I was taking drugs all the time. I owed a huge bill which got doubled,” he said.

In order to get the bill down he was referring others to the drug dealer and this resulted in a percentage coming off the total owed, said Mr Mulrooney.

An individual known to Mr Gillgan was getting “big bits” off the drug dealer but he started going to another one and he wasn’t happy that this trade had ceased and he ordered the attack, added Mr Mulrooney.

Witness agreed that the debt owed by Parkes was more than €10,000. The other person who had been with him was also in the same predictament.

Parkes was unwilling to name the person who gave the order for the attack or who had travlled with him.

The accused had one conviction post the offence at Sligo District Court on May 27th last for possession of cannabis in 2020 for which he was fined €100.

Mr Mulrooney said the loss in relation to the Nissan was €14,840. Michael Gilligan was at a loss of €8,300 in respect of the policy’s excess for his car which wasn’t covered by insurance.

In a victim impact statement he said he was angry and could not believe such an event could happen him or his family.

He said every aspect of his life had been affected by it.

Never again would he beable to sleep easy anywhere, he said. He could not understand why it happened.

Mary Gilligan in her victim impact statement said she was at a loss of €5,450 in respect of her car’s policy excess.

She was shocked, scared and in disbelief by the attack on her home.

She lived in fear and terror every day after the event. She had to undergo therapy and was still afraid for her children and husband when they were out and about.

Every sound caused her to waken and she hadn’t returned to work full time. She was hyper vigilant and there was fear of the unknown.

“I live in fear and dread,” she said and the World no longer felt safe.

In reply to Mr Smyth, Garda Rigney agreed that rightly or wrongly when the drug gang thought an individual had left their outlet to go elsewhere they targeted the family.

The Garda also accepted that Parkes had years of substance abuse.

Garda Rigney said Parkes had been forthcoming with them when presented with the evidence relating to the balaclava.

Mr Smyth said the accused had since taken steps to remedy his life.

Parkes in evidence said he was sorry for all the suffering caused to the Gilligan family and if he could go back and change it he would.

“I wasn’t in my right mind but I know that’s no excuse and I’m sorry,” he said.

He started taking drugs at 14 and agreed he got into the wrong company.

He got into debt which had doubled over time.

Parkes accepted what he did was appalling and that the house could have burned down.

The accused said he didn’t take drugs anymore and all he did now was work in a garage and play Xbox. He had managed to save €2,000.

A probation report assessed him as being of low risk of re-offending.

“My life’s way better that I’m off everything,” he said.

Mr Smyth pleaded that it was an appalling act and nothing could justify it but “that at the same time there has to be some light at the end of the tunnel for him.”

“He was ordered to do a hit on this blameless couple in order to clear his debt and he had been given free cocaine so that he’d be in a state where he would have no difficulty with his conscience to carry out this act,” said Mr Smyth.

He added that the accused was acting at the time under serious threat by dangerous criminals.

Judge Comerford said he was gong to treat the accused as a first time offender.

He said it had been a hit commissioned by drug dealers and carried out by him.

He adjourned sentencing to Thursday at 2pm.