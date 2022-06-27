Dromore West duo are next to perform for Trad@Lunch series at Hawk’s Well

Jason & Lorna McGuinness will be performing on Wednesday the 29th of June from 1:10 - 1:50pm for the fifth session of the current Trad@Lunch series with Hawk’s Well Theatre,

Jason & Lorna McGuinness are from a family of exceptional musicians who hail from Dromore West in West Sligo. Steeped in the wonderful tradition of Sligo music, Jason was the winner of 2016 Fiddler of Dooney competition, one of the most prestigious national fiddle competitions both he and Lorna (flute) were part of the All-Ireland winning Tireragh Senior Grúpa Ceoil in 2019.

Always highly enjoyable, and ever popular, these events are free to attend and do not require a ticket.

You can catch the Trad@Lunch sessions on Wednesdays from 1 June – 24 August at 1.10pm.

The Hawk’s Well acknowledges the support of Sligo Local Action Group in funding this project, in partnership with County Sligo LEADER Parnership CLG and Sligo County Council.

You can find the full line up of Trad@Lunch by visiting www.hawkswell.com.