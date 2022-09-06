Dromore West Beekeepers among Sligo recipients of funding

Dromore West Beekeepers were among the Sligo recipients of funding from SSE Renewables’ Kingsmountain and Dunneill Community Fund.

The fund, which distributes wind powered funding on behalf of Kingsmountain and Dunneill Wind Farms, donated over €46,000 to 40 community groups in Sligo including schools, sports clubs and community centres.

Dromore West Beekeepers received funding to support the delivery of biodiversity workshops to local school children on the importance of bees as pollinators.

Jude Walsh, Secretary, Dromore West Beekeepers, commented: “This year’s funding from SSE Renewables Kingsmountain and Dunneill Community Fund will enable us to run a national school-focused workshop, where we hope to bring parents, children, and teachers together at an after-school event.

"We also hope to establish butterfly nurseries in these schools and provide them with the necessary knowledge and equipment to watch butterflies develop and hatch over approximately three weeks in early to mid-Summer.

"Overall, our main aim is to educate and empower beekeepers in Dromore West and the surrounding areas to become better beekeepers.”

The company provides voluntary community funding from its wind farms in support of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability projects to local groups, sports organisations and schools among others and is the largest-ever yearly investment made by SSE Renewables into local communities from its wind farms.