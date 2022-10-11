Dromahair community rallies to help 12 month old baby Aria Rose

A fundraiser has been set up for 12 month old Aria Rose from Dromahair who was born premature with severe complex needs.

A committee of friends and loved ones of parents Shane Barry and Tracey Wilkie, including local councillor Thomas Walsh, set up a GoFundMe page last Friday to help assist with the lifelong medical needs and equipment needed to look after Aria Rose who is currently receiving care at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin.

Aria Rose was born two months premature and was only expected to live between two and three months, however Tracey stated on the GoFundMe page she fought hard to overcome these odds.

“With one squeeze of our finger from her tiny premature hand we knew it was a sign from her saying ‘hold on, I’m a fighter, don’t let go’ so we trusted in her, we held on tight for a fight and that is what she did,” she said.

“We were told that she would never interact with us, she would never have function of her limbs , she would never suck, breathe or swallow, walk or talk and never think for herself. On that note we were transferred to our local hospital in Sligo.”

At six weeks old they learned of Aria Rose’s syndrome and conditions of hydrocephalus, polymicrogyria , six holes in her heart, compact cardiomyopathy, a dysplastic kidney, hypotonia and a rare genetic condition called cri du chat plus.

In her entire life Aria Rose has just spent 12 short days outside of a hospital and the family have not been able to work since her birth as they are constantly travelling between Sligo and Dublin and spending significant time in the Ronald McDonald House which accommodates and supports 20 families of seriously ill children at Crumlin hospital nightly.

With a fundraising goal of €20,000 an outpouring of support from the local community means that they are now more than halfway towards this initial figure that can go towards an extension for an accessible bedroom and wet room, adaption of a car or van, rehab equipment, ongoing travel costs, accommodation, and treatments.

Aria Rose’s dad, Shane is originally from Ballygawley and is well-known as a horse rider with Cllr Walsh stating they have had offers for fundraising support from sports stars such as Willie Mullens and Frankie Dettori that they hope can help highlight the fundraiser in the coming weeks.

“With Shane and Tracey’s friends we have set up a committee to help the family. Aria Rose is just 12 months old and they are going through a tough time,” Cllr Walsh said.

“There will be challenging days ahead and the community wants to do everything to support them as much as possible.”

The family has gone through an incredibly difficult time with Aria Rose having received heart surgery, recovered from Covid-19, and been on a ventilator in critical condition due to the rhino enterovirus.

Through all these challenges she has beaten the odds and is still fighting. To donate to the fundraiser visit GoFundMe under the title: Fundraiser for Aria Rose Wilkie Barry.