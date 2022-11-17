Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Drivers warned to take caution following road traffic accidents in Sligo as dense fog causes disruption

Heavy fog on Thursday morning. Pic: Sligo County Council. Expand

Close

Heavy fog on Thursday morning. Pic: Sligo County Council.

Heavy fog on Thursday morning. Pic: Sligo County Council.

Heavy fog on Thursday morning. Pic: Sligo County Council.

sligochampion

Sligo County Council is advising road users to be cautious this morning as fog ‘is exceptionally dense’.

There have been a number of road traffic collisions in the county this morning.

Drivers are warned of delays at the roundabout at Summerhill following an accident, traffic is down to one lane as a result.

There has been two further accidents, one at the roundabout at Castlebaldwin and another on the N4 between Ballinafad and Castlebaldwin.

Traffic lights are also out of action on Pearse Road at Markievicz Park.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy