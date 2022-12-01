Driver told Garda she was unsure if she had insurance on her car which was untaxed for a year

A Ballymote woman who pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with no insurance and non-display of tax, has been fined and banned, at Sligo District Court.

Barbara Ryan, (32) of Mountain Drive, Ballymote was charged with no insurance, non- display of fax and failure to produce insurance at Knox Park, Ballisodare on May 12 2020. Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the defendant was stopped at a checkpoint at Knox Park, Ballisodare. The tax had been out since June 2019. The defendant told gardai she was unsure if she was insured. The car was seized, and no documents were produced. A Fixed Penalty Notice for the non-display of tax was issued but unpaid. The defendant had no previous convictions. Mr Mullaney said the defendant was in South Africa doing voluntary work. She was driving her ex partner’s car and only realised when she was stopped that she was not insured. She had been relying on her ex- partner for the insurance. Judge Sandra Murphy fined her €250 and banned her from driving for two years on the no insurance charge and €150 for non-display of tax.