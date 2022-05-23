DPP directs no prosecution in alleged Sligo election postal vote fraud

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that no prosecutions be initiated into alleged postal voter fraud at the Local Elections in Sligo in 2019.

Sligo/Leitrim Garda Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken’s office has informed the County Council “that an investigation file on the matter was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions who directed no prosecution in the case”.

Speaking to Th Sligo Champion Cllr Declan Bree, who had highlighted the matter on a number of occasions at Council level said he was extremely disappointed at the outcome.

“Our electoral system makes provision for people who are unable to go in person to vote at a polling station due to physical illness or disability, to apply for inclusion in the Postal Voters’ list.

“It has been my experience over the years that those people who applied for a postal vote because of a physical illness or disability were entitled to such a vote.

“However what occurred in the Ballymote/Tubbercurry Electoral area in the Local Elections of 2019 severely undermined public confidence in the electoral system.

“People certainly knew that something was fundamentally wrong when they looked at the number of postal voters claiming to have a physical illness or disability.

“The Sligo-Strandhill Electoral area with an electorate of 16,500 had 20 postal voters.

“The Sligo-Drumcliff Electoral area with an electorate of 16,000 had 17 postal voters.

“The Ballymote-Tubbercurry Electoral area with an electorate of 24,500 had 252 postal voters.

“We are all aware of the allegations that people who were on the list of postal voters included people who lived in the United States, Australia, the U.K. New Zealand, and Eastern Europe.

“Social media also revealed that some of these people were participating in normal sporting activities including gaelic football.

“And while I am extremely disappointed at the DPP’s decision not to prosecute I am not hugely surprised.

“When Gardaí complete an investigation, they send a file to the DPP.

“The prosecutor must then read the file and decide whether there is enough evidence to put before a court to prove beyond doubt that a person is guilty of an offence.

“At the time of application for inclusion in the postal voters list applicants are required to declare that they are unable to go in person to vote at a polling station by reason of a physical disability, and that they are ordinarily resident at the address given.

“The applicants are also obliged to include the required medical certificate signed and stamped by a registered medical practitioner, certifying that the applicant had a stated physical illness or a physical disability and was unable to go in person to a polling station to vote.

“In this context where a doctor certifies that a person is unable to go in person to a polling station it would be extremely difficult for a Garda or the DPP’s office to prove otherwise.

“So here we have a situation where it is clear that false information was included on the application forms submitted in the name of some applicants, yet it is impossible for the DPP and the Gardai to get a conviction.

“I believe the Government and the Houses of the Oireachtas will now need to give due consideration to this case so as the relevant electoral legislation can be amended and strengthened to prevent the possible abuse and corruption of the postal voting system into the future,” said Cllr Bree.

Gardaí also began a second investigation earlier this year into alleged postal ballot fraud in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency regarding the number of postal votes cast in the constituency during the 2020 general election.

Of 60,000 votes cast, a little over 1,000 were postal votes, an increase of about 300 compared to the previous general poll in 2016.

The status of this probe is unknown but given the outcome into the investigation into alleged irregularities at the local elections it would appear a prosecution is unlikely to follow in this case either.