Don’t ignore throat cancer warning signs says Sligo singer after treatment

Georgie is pictured with his wife, Kate having completed his cancer treatment in Galway last month.

Georgie married his partner of 40 years, Kate last May shortly before his cancer diagnosis.

Georgie Gorman on stage during the Kieran Quinn Elvis Theme Night at the Hawk's Well theatre, Sligo.

The past year has been a difficult one for everybody in the entertainment industry, but one person who had to face more than his fair share of challenges was popular local musician, Georgie Gorman.

Georgie was born in 1960 at St. Joseph’s Terrace in Sligo Town and after a career of more than 40 years playing and singing music he was dealt a bolt from the blue when he was diagnosed with throat cancer last year.

He has come out the other side after months of treatment and is encouraging everyone, especially young musicians, to speak with their doctor if they notice any issues.

“A lot of singers get problems with their throat, nodules at the back of your throat are the first sign of danger so you need to look out of them, especially young kids coming up, if you are having trouble with your voice go get it checked out,” he said.

“If you are unsure about your health, if there is anything bugging or annoying you, it doesn’t take much to see a doctor, it can be scary and awkward, but an early diagnosis can save a life.

“You will have the support of family and friends, the cancer of today is not the same as 20 years ago, the treatment isn’t as bad, don’t hide from your problem, speak about them and sort it out. That’s the best advice I can give to anybody.”

Georgie is well known around Sligo as a lifelong musician and has played with a number of bands recording and performing all over the world.

“I was about 10 years old when I first started getting into music. At around 16 I would have done my first gig in Sligo.

“During the 1970s I got involved with different bands and things developed from there,” he said.

“In 1988 I went to New York and spent a few months playing around New York City, New Jersey, Harlem and Manhattan, the whole lot.

“In 1990 I joined a group called Zozimus, we entered a competition for RTÉ Live at 3, it was like the X-Factor of its day, thousands of people entered and we won, that opened up doors for us with gigs around the country and TV work.

“I would have been playing four, five, sometimes six nights a week.

“I’ve been involved in various shows in the Hawk’s Well and with St. Anne’s Youth Centre.

“I’ve also been a music teacher all my life, I was teaching in Summerhill College before the pandemic struck.”

After the pandemic struck Georgie says he was at a bit of a loss as “I was always so busy recording and performing concerts.”

“When all that stops you think, what do I do now? How do I fill my days? There’s also a financial aspect to it, you are not making a living and it is very disheartening,” he said.

Already feeling the strain of the pandemic Georgie then had to face another issue, his increasingly worsening throat problems.

“I started having trouble with my throat, it was sore and I was finding it hard to sleep at night.

“When I was singing it would break in the middle of a note, I knew there was something going on,” he said.

“After speaking with my wife, Kate, I went to the doctor and he said I am not too happy with what’s going on.

“He said that with the pandemic it’s very hard to get you into the hospital to see a specialist, so it took a while to get that organised.”

Once Georgie was seen by a specialist it only took 24 hours for him to be diagnosed with throat cancer.

He says this left him in a state of absolute shock.

“You’re always saying to yourself this will never happen to me.

“You are thinking you are special in some way.

“It happens to everyone else, but it will never happen to me. I thought maybe they are making a mistake.

“A few weeks before I had an accident and scalded my throat with some soup and I thought maybe it could just be that, I was wishing that was the case,” he said.

“I got a call from the doctor and he said for me and my wife to come see him in the morning and we’ll have a chat.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be good news, especially since they asked a family member to come along.”

They told him he would need treatment in University Hospital, Galway, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Again I was in shock because I didn’t think it was that serious.

“Your mind is racing, and when you’ve never dealt with cancer before it is all new to you, you don’t understand how complicated it is,” he said.

“I wasn’t aware of what was coming because in the beginning you are feeling well, it’s only three or four weeks into the treatment that things start to kick in. But I said we will face this and get through it as best we can.”

Georgie started treatment last September and underwent six sessions of chemotherapy every Friday for six weeks as well as 35 rounds of radiotherapy.

As time went on the effects started to take a toll on his body and he began to lose weight.

“With the treatment you don’t feel like eating, there is no taste whatsoever and your body is just saying no to everything,” he said.

“The lasers are also hitting your throat so it gets sore and you can’t eat anything.

“I was told I needed a feeding tube and that if I didn’t eat things would get worse. I had dropped about 4 and half stone in a couple of weeks.

“Eventually I forced myself to eat, I started to put on weight, it wasn’t much but if the doctors saw the weighing scale going up then they were happy.”

Georgie says it was his wife and friends who got him through the most difficult times and that the support of those around a person going through treatment cannot be understated.

“I have to say my friend Scruffy Duffy, who is a well-known DJ, stuck with me the whole way through.

“He is an absolute rock and I’d like to thank him, he rang me every day and I want to acknowledge him.”

Georgie also says that there were different services available to him that helped him through the process, in particular being able to stay overnight at the Inis Aoibhinn Residence run by Cancer Care West in the grounds of Uiversity Hospital, Gawlay. which meant he did not have to travel from Sligo each day.

“Travelling was a bit of a nightmare because you are not feeling well. The weekend was hard because you’d have to go back and start the whole process again on Monday,” he said.

“The accommodation was expense free and a great place to have, there were some people I met from Sligo who were travelling every day, it is hard work.”

Georgie finished his treatment at the beginning of December and says that the hospital has been in contact to say that “so far things are looking fairly good.”

“I am doing okay and there are good days and bad days.

“The radiotherapy stays in your system for months after your treatment, and there are still pockets of chemotherapy working on my body,” he said.

“I can’t complain. I am not even complaining about the cancer because I believe that everything is a lesson and you can learn from it if you come out the other end in some way.”

He says it is for this reason that he has been cataloguing his experiences on social media and sharing his story with the world.

He hopes it can help other people who are going through similar issues and has received countless messages of support from people.

This past year has been incredibly difficult for Georgie but he says there is always the good that comes with the bad and last May a couple of months before his diagnosis he got married to Kate, who has been his partner for almost 40 years.

“We got married on May 29th in Enniskillen. We had been meaning to get married for a few years and with Covid hitting we realised we’re not getting any younger and decided we’ll tie the knot,” he said.

“We said we want to get it done quickly and Kate rang them but they said there wasn’t any availability.

“After a week they rang back and said there was cancellation, so Kate informed me on the Wednesday that we were getting married on the Friday.

“We got married in the Town Hall. We could only have two guests because of Covid, people on the street were clapping and cheering, it felt like the first bit of good news people had seen for a while. It was like something out of a movie.

“We went for a walk by the riverside and people were passing by in their cars beeping and waving and it was a fabulous day.

“I said to Kate we should do our shopping in Tesco, with me in my suit and her in the wedding dress, I was very serious about it, but she said, ‘are you crazy?’”

Georgie says that his cancer diagnosis has made him realise that what is important in life is the smaller things.

“You never know when something like this will come knocking at your door, it’s a wakeup call to what’s important.

“Me and Kate have been together almost 40 years, we met in St Anne’s Youth Centre where we were doing summer projects for kids all over town.”

Now that he is finished his treatment Georgie is back writing music and says he hopes to start recording something new in the coming weeks.

“I’ve written a song while going through treatment and I’d like to get it out and raise a few quid for cancer services or for the Cancer Care West lodge. The name of the song is One More Chance,” he said.

“Hopefully that will be something positive in the New Year.”