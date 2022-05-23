Documentary on the lives of nuns wins radio award

The Sligo Champion’s Stephen Holland has scooped a student media award for a radio documentary about nuns.

The former student of NUIG took home the prestigious Radio Production of the Year-Arts & Features award at the National Student Media Award (SMEDIA) ceremony.

His half hour production, Nun Left Behind tells the story of what itmeans to be a nun in Ireland today through the lived experience of seven nuns exploring issues around vocational and charity work, religion and education, as well as sexual abuse scandals involving the Catholic Church.

Stephen says: “I was interested in the hold religion still has over Irish culture and wanted to talk to these women about how Irish society andculture has changed over the last number of decades.”

The award was judged and presented by 2FM’s Thomas Crossewho said: “I haven’t stopped thinking about this podcast since I listened to it. It has intrigued me to a point where think a tv doc/series on it should be explored..”

Stephen made the documentary as part of his final dissertation for an MA in Journalism at NUI Galway that also included an extended written analysis of the media’s response to the “Tuam babies” scandal and its subsequent reporting.

“Ireland has always had a complicated relationship with religion, and I wanted to explore that through the real stories of these individual women,” he said.

“I spoke with seven nuns from across many different congregations, some who had been involved with missionary work in developing countries, some who devoted their life to education and teaching, as well as those who lived in enclosed orders set apart from what we think of as everyday life.”

“I found from speaking with these women that they were thoughtful, intelligent, and highly attuned to how perceptions of religious life may have changed over the last number of decades. You are going from a society where there was nothing more noble than devoting your life to religion to one where people are quite wary of it as a result of all the scandals that later came out,” he said.

“I also spoke with one much younger nun in an enclosed convent, she joined before she was 30 and had just made her solemn vows.

“She felt this was something had to do and despite some pushback from her family she persevered.

“I asked if she felt like she was losing out on some of life’s possibilities, relationships, or being able to have a family.

“But she was determined that this was the only path that felt right for her.”

“There was one woman who told me about a relationship she had before joining the enclosed convent, her boyfriend had asked her to marry her, but she felt a higher calling and couldn’t accept.

“Another told me about the fear of not having a support system to look after them as they get older,” he said.

Stephen says he also spoke with them about negative perceptions around the Church and what it was like being a practicing nun as reports of sexual abuse scandals started to emerge from the 1990s.

“It is a harrowing subject and everyone I spoke to was just as appalled and shocked at the disconnect between the values that the Church preaches and the actual acts and coverups that had subsequently taken place,” he said.

“They saw their own reputation soured, they joined religious life to practice values around love, compassion and respect, and it was interesting to see how they reconciled those things.

Stephen was also nominated for Radio DJ of the Year at the SMEDIA awards for his music show Sound Thinking which he writes, edits, produces and presents himself. Originally the show aired on the NUI Galway student radio station Flirt.FM and now continues as a weekly podcast on Spotify.

Sound Thinking has delved into the importance of everything from pop, to punk, to yacht rock and is currently coming to the end of a 31-part series exploring the life and work of David Bowie.

Stephen joined The Sligo Champion newsroom in 2021.