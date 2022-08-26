Documentary by Sligo film-maker revealing impact of climate change on Greenland’s indigenous community set to air on television

A multi-award-winning Irish documentary by a Sligo film-maker examining the impact of climate change on Greenland’s indigenous community is set to air on RTÉ television on Monday, August 29.

A Greenland Story, co-directed and independently produced by Sligo filmmaker Vincent Monahan and Marieke Lexmond, takes audiences on a journey to remote villages in the Arctic Circle, providing a fascinating insight into Inuit culture at a time of extreme cultural, technological and environmental change.

Sailing aboard the ‘Killary Flyer’, Galway sailor Jamie Young’s 50ft yacht, the crew visit towns and villages along Greenland’s west coast, interviewing an array of local figures, including hunters, fishermen, high-school students, native artists, a marine biologist and even Greenland’s Minister for Finance and Resources, Vittus Qujaukitsoq.

With no roads connecting its villages and a miniscule budget, the crew lived aboard the ship for three months during filming in 2019, sailing in near 24-hour daylight through icy waters to capture stunning scenes of towering icebergs and encounters with cresting humpback whales.

Greenland is a country at the forefront of climate change. Its ice sheet covers 80% of the island and, if melted completely, contains enough water to raise global sea levels by more than seven metres.

Meanwhile, Arctic temperatures continue to rise at twice the global average, presenting an existential problem for humanity.

A Greenland Story has won a raft of international awards, including Best Environmental Film at the Montreal and Vancouver Independent Film Festivals, and Best Feature Documentary at the London Independent Film Awards.

Vincent and Marieke also shared the Best First-Time Director Award at the same event, where Vincent, too, collected Best Editor.

Vincent’s achievements as an editor are all the more remarkable for the fact that A Greenland Story is his first effort at editing and directing a film.

A Greenland Story is a production of Duck Upon Rock, a Sligo film production company.

The documentary is due to air on RTE One August 29 at 10.35pm and will be available online via the RTÉ Player.

Director, Producer and Editor of ‘A Greenland Story’, Vincent Monahan, says: “As a filmmaker this was an amazing opportunity to spread an important message about a widely misunderstood culture, to say something bigger.

"In the film we see a society with such a modest impact on their own environment suffering the effects of the wider industrialised world’s activity.

“Suicide rates are surging in Greenland in parallel with depopulation and desertion in remote villages – a clear sign that serious issues are a foot. Numbers of sled dogs have also plummeted by 60% in the last decade.

“We wanted the film to be equally a celebration of their proud Inuit culture as much as it is about the uncertainty that lays ahead. We can learn a lot from the level of respect they have for the natural world.

“With social media reaching a stage of climate change saturation, repeated instructions to listen to the science assures the information is clearly and objectively presented, but it can feel distant, and lack a relatable narrative. We felt that the audience would relate most to these intimate everyday human stories rather than simply disaster framing.

“A vision of Jamie Young’s for many years, the crew, including Pauline Jordan and Ciaran Lennon, set sail from Killary Fjord in Galway in June 2019. We had three months to film before the ice and storms season set in. It took another two years to edit, which I did from my home in Sligo.

“We’re really grateful to our sponsors Transitions Optical, NRT Foundation and Killary Adventure Centre for their support for this project. We hope that in spreading this story our film can raise awareness of Greenland’s unique Inuit culture and the impact that climate change is having on their society.”