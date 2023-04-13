Diversions and restrictions around Ireland West Airport during US President Joe Biden’s visit

Gardaí have announced traffic restrictions in and around Ireland West airport for the visit of US President Joe Biden on Friday.

The President at Ireland West Airport from Dublin Airport in the afternoon and normal operations will continue at Ireland West Airport at all times, however Gardaí say travelling members of the public should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible temporary road closures.

The following Traffic Management measures, for security reasons, will be put in place:

From approximately 12.30pm to 3pm temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris. Diversions will be in place during any traffic restrictions

From approximately 1.30pm to 3.30pm temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N5 between Charlestown and Castlebar. Diversions will be in place during any traffic restrictions

From approximately 12noon to 5.00pm local traffic restrictions will be in place in Castlebar

From 10am on 14th April until after the public event finishes in Ballina access to the town will be restricted to local residents and business workers only.

The N59 through Ballina will be closed to traffic from 10am for the duration of the event.

In general Traffic intending on travelling through Ballina on the N59 should divert via N26/ N5/ N17 Foxford, Swinford, Charlestown, Tubbercurry, Sligo

Details of local traffic diversions around Ballina are published on the Garda website.

The Event in Ballina is a public event commencing after 6pm. Registration for public attendance at the event must be done through the U.S Mission Ireland website Homepage - Homepage - U.S. Mission Ireland (usembassy.gov)

Travel to the public event by shuttle bus is the recommended option, logistics details are published on the U.S Mission Ireland website.

Read More

Park and Shuttle Locations are provided as follows:

Zone 1 – Knockmore: GAA Car Park, Drop-off and return location: Junction of James Street & Hill Street

Zone 2 – Castleconnor Community Centre Car-Park: Drop-off and return location: Bunree Industrial Estate

Zone 3 – Crossmolina: various parking around town, Drop-off and return location: Mercy Road

Zone 4 – North Ballina: McVann Furniture, Killala Road, Drop-off and return location: Bohernasup

The President will depart County Mayo from Ireland West Airport to Dublin Airport late on Friday evening.

An Garda Síochána says it is working to ensure that the nature and scale of the policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety.

“We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation,” said a spokesperson.