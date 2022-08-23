Sligo

Dining out is no fun when you don’t understand the menu

Caroline Curtin and Gabriel Field highlight issues faced by people with intellectual disabilities when dining out

Gabriel Field with Caroline Curtin. Expand
Riverside Hotel, Sligo. Expand

For most, simple acts like sitting down in a restaurant, reading a menu, and deciding what you’d like to order are done without a care or thought. However, there are those who, for a multitude of reasons, may face difficulties with this process, this could be down to literacy issues, visual impairment, or an intellectual disability.

For this reason, Caroline Curtin, a community support worker with RehabCare Sligo, spoke to The Sligo Champion about the lack of accessible menus in hotels and restaurants in the county, the challenges faced by those with disabilities in the area, and the need for customer service training in how to interact towards those with disabilities.

