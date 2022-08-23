Dining out is no fun when you don’t understand the menu

For most, simple acts like sitting down in a restaurant, reading a menu, and deciding what you’d like to order are done without a care or thought. However, there are those who, for a multitude of reasons, may face difficulties with this process, this could be down to literacy issues, visual impairment, or an intellectual disability.

For this reason, Caroline Curtin, a community support worker with RehabCare Sligo, spoke to The Sligo Champion about the lack of accessible menus in hotels and restaurants in the county, the challenges faced by those with disabilities in the area, and the need for customer service training in how to interact towards those with disabilities.

“Who doesn’t like the experience of dining out, quality time with friends and family, great food and menu choice to choose from but unfortunately this is not the case for thousands of Irish people with disabilities. Dining out can be an embarrassing and frustrating experience for them,” she said.

“Part of the experience of dining out, whether independently or with peers, is seeing what is on the menu. That expectation is the same for people with disabilities, but unfortunately during our research we found most restaurants in our local community don’t offer accessible menus.

“When a person with a disability is in need of an accessible menu and one is not available, they will rely on their companion to read the menu to them or rely on the staff to support them. The customer has the right to equal access to the information on the menu.”

Caroline says she has been working with Gabriel Field, a RehabCare Sligo member who lives with their semi-independent living service, to help highlight the frustrating issue of accessible menus in Sligo and across the country.

She outlined the ongoing challeneges for those with literacy difficulties and spoke of the embarrassment many feel asking restaurant staff to read out the menu. For this reason, they have reached out to businesses to try and implement visual menus in local establishments.

“What we are trying to do is create a platform with businesses for accessible menus and we have approached local establihsments. One of the restaurants that have come on board is the Riverside here in Sligo who have designed a visual menu for those who can’t read or write, it’s in production at the moment,” she said.

Caroline stated it is difficult for the average person to imagine how frustrating this can be for those experiencing issues unless they have experienced it themselves and they are hoping to highlight the need for equal rights and basic dignity across the board.

“Can you imagine if you went out to a restaurant and someone blindfolded you or you couldn’t hear, how would you feel about that? It’s frustrating,” she said.

“There is one guy in particular who goes out independently with his girlfriend who also has an intellectual disability. They’ll get their taxi to a restaurant and look at the menu, but they can’t read it. They’ll order a burger and chips because 99% of the time that will be anyone’s menu.

“They are spending as much as anyone on their date night, their money is just as important as any local persons and I feel the service isn’t there for them.”

Caroline and Gabriel have put a proposal forward for a meeting with Sligo County Council to address these issues and ultimately, she feels there should be a requirement in law to provide accessible menus to all who need them.

“It’s not just visual menus, it goes beyond that. There’s audio for the blind considerations for the deaf. We have set up with other disability platforms like the Brothers of Charity and Inclusion Ireland are all going to come on board with us to promote this issue in their counties, it’s very hard for one or two people in Sligo to do it, you need a big force behind you,” she said.

Caroline says they have applied and were accepted to Social Entrepreneur Ireland and at the end of September will be put forward for a pitch that may help them secure funding to assist with making their ambitions a reality.

Another area that she feels is important to highlight is the need for customer service and communication training for those dealing with people with intellectual disabilities.

“Customer experience is just as important as the ingredients in a restaurant, it starts with service. Because a person has a disability doesn’t mean they shouldn’t expect and receive great customer service, but sometimes a server’s inexperience can lead to misunderstanding or unintended discriminatory behaviour. We strongly advocate for the hospitality sector to receive training on understanding people with different types of disabilities,” she said.

“Communication can be problematic for guests; servers should verbally communicate what they are doing in a non-intrusive manner. Restaurants should pride themselves on this service.

“We are all entitled to and should have the same equal human basic rights. Let us come together and break the barriers down for people with disabilities and make this world we live in more accessible and inclusive to all.”