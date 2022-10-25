Detailing Sligo’s sporting heroes a labour of love for Gray brothers

This was a deliberate strategy by the authors who endeavoured to get behind the headlines, to encourage the sports people to explore and explain the motivation which propelled their careers, and to reflect candidly on the ups and downs they encountered along the way.

Jim explains: “All of those interviewed had amazing back stories which they were more than happy to share with us. It meant that while we were covering familiar territory, as far as their achievements were concerned, we were also shining a new light on what it was that inspired them.

“Each of the subjects had their own journeys, their own experience of the sometimes hazardous road to ultimate success but, at the same time, there was a common link between them all, and that was the passion, desire and commitment they invested in the pursuit of greatness.

“There are inspirational stories, too, of sports heroes who have had to battle severe personal trauma in their own lives, and who found comfort, solace and a way to deal with their problems through their involvement in sport.

“The other element which they shared was a deep sense of pride in their native county.

“All of them regarded their big moments as not only landmark achievements for themselves but were also conscious of what their success meant for their families, their clubs and the wider community. A genuine love of Sligo percolated every story.”

Leo acknowledges that even those who were not born here, but who came to claim a special place in the county’s sporting folklore, were infused with a passion for Sligo.

“For instance, Ian Baraclough’s comment that there would always be a corner of his heart that would have a Sligo beat, was typical of the enduring affection among sportspeople who made the Yeats County their home, either permanently or temporarily.

“Paul Cook tells how a Rovers scarf was draped across his late dad’s coffin on his funeral day, such was his family’s love of Sligo; Seamus Coleman relates his great affection for the club which gave him his first big break; and Packie Bonner reveals the nurturing qualities of the late Sean Fallon during his early days at Celtic.

“In that context, the book not only salutes our sporting heroes but is also a sort of love letter to Sligo itself.

“The county has a passion for sport, unrivalled even in some of the more successful and celebrated areas in the country, and that feverish enthusiasm is, we believe, reflected on every page in the book.”

Leo argues that while other counties, mainly through their success on the GAA fields, would have a higher sports profile, Sligo is entitled to claim a special place in the pantheon of national sporting treasures.