Design workshops in Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon will feature 3D ceramic printing

Creative Heartlands is hosting a series of design related workshops for the autumn/winter months.

The workshops include 3D Ceramic Printing, 3D Printing, Laser Cutting, Screen Printing and Stained Glass workshops, and will take place in various locations in Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon. For those who might need some inspiration, there is a Design Thinking 101 workshop, and also a product photography workshop taking place.

There are two free events taking place on Culture Night 2022 (23rd September) at Fab Lab at W8 Centre, Manorhamilton, Leitrim. Expand & Enhance Your Business With Creative Technology, held in conjunction with Leitrim Local Enterprise Office, will feature talks and demos by Creative Heartlands based designers showing how using creative technology has enhanced and expanded their businesses.

Speakers include: Emily Sachs-Eldridge from Artwood, Orla Spollen from Nutjob Design, and Leo Scarff from Leo Scarff Design. There will also be a chance to see some of the Creative Heartlands Digital Fabrication equipment in action including 3D Printing, Laser Cutting, Vacuum Forming and CNC Cutting. Light refreshments will be served at each session so book your slot on the Leitrim LEO Website. https://www.localenterprise.ie/Leitrim/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/

Also on Friday 23rd September, Creative Heartlands will be hosting a Pop Up Fab Lab. This is an open house public event where you can get up close with all the digital fabrication equipment in the Fab Lab and chat to Stuart about all the creative technology on offer. This is taking place from 5pm to 7pm in the W8 Centre in Manorhamilton, Leitrim. This is a free event with no booking required.

Full details of all the workshops can be found on the Creative Heartlands Eventbrite and social media channels.

Creative Heartlands was established across Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon to strengthen economic growth and sustain existing enterprises in the creative sector.