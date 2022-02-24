Derelict ‘eyesore’ is a blight to Grange village

Cllr. Donal Gilroy has called on Sligo County Council to do everything they legally can to ensure the development known as Grange Dale, at the entrance to Grange village, is completed.

These buildings have been left in a state of dereliction, are an eyesore and a blight on the beautiful village, according to Cllr. Gilroy.

He said the people of Grange do not deserve this adding it looks like ‘downtown Beirut’ when driving into the village.

Senior Planner Frank Moylan said that ownership of the property recently changed hands and that the original planning permission has expired.

“The planning enforcement section will continue to pursue the new owner in relation to this to a satisfactory extent,” he said.

Cllr. Thomas Walsh stressed that there are similar issues with the dereliction of the Old Mill apartments at Ballisodare and suggestion they seek a meeting with current owners asking for a timeline on works to be completed.

Mr. Moylan agreed that the Council will write to the current owners, or their representatives, to organise a meeting addressing the continued vacancy and dereliction of the property.

In frustration, Cllr. Gilroy stated the people of Grange now feel like developers can make a mess of their village without any consequences from the Council.

“Even the takeaway had to close because of the state of the building, it has fallen into total disrepair,” he said.

“The Council has my blessing to go hell for leather to do everything they can to legally force this.”

Cllr. Tom Fox added that there is lots of help available to property owners regarding dereliction that could help address the chronic shortage of housing in North Sligo.