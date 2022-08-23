Denise has never shied away from taking on the workplace battles

But while the most grounded, passionate trade unionist Denise Curran may be President of the 30,000 Mandate trade union she much prefers to be known as an ordinary worker who has spent almost 36 years in her job in Sligo.

“That is who I am and that is who I will always be,” she tells The Sligo Champion.

Last April Denise was elected President of Mandate on a cliff-hanging vote of 64-62 at their annual conference.

It was a mighty honour for this self-educated and eloquent mother-of-two and she admits to being “gob-smacked, humbled and delighted all at the same time.”

But being President is not a paid position and Denise juggles this demanding role with her full time job on the shop floor with Tesco.

Denise is the first Sligo woman to become President of a national union and that is a tribute to her determination, tenacity and nous in a pretty cut throat world.

She adds: “Sligo is my town and means everything to me and I will do all that I can to make the workers lives better in a world where the wealth is so unequal.

“The workers make that wealth for the employers so some of that should be given back instead of paying people sometimes less than the minimum wage.

“It is a constant battle but one I will never shy away from”.

But it also comes at a time when low paid jobs in the retail trade are being slashed with increased automation cutting jobs.

Automatic check out tills are replacing manned ones as big companies seek to increase their profits.

Denise is a Tesco employee on the shop floor of the retail department in O’Connell Street and revealed that in 2008-2009 there were approximately 175 employees and now there are only around 85.

At a time, there were from 12 to 14 people working on checkout tills and now there is just one person looking after six tills with increased automation.

Times are getting tougher for trade unions, but this feisty Riverside native will continue to fight to the bitter end for worker’s rights.

The trade union gene is very much in her as her father before her was a shop steward in the Model factory in Sligo and she was always aware that it was important that workers be represented.

The past few months have been hectic for Denise as she settles into a job that will be challenging over the next two years.

Denise was born in Sligo in 1969 and has lived in Riverside, Cranmore and now lives in Cartron Point and there is very little of the town that she does not know.

Her family are well known in Sligo and her grandfather Tommy Curran had a truck driving business and her maternal grandfather Andrew Hamilton was in the Royal Navy.

Her parents Patrick (78) and Thomasina (75) are both still alive and they live on the Sea Road.

Denise comes from a close- knit family of eight with five boys and three girls - Kieran, Ian, Derek, Sasha, Andre and Denise, Tony and Arlene.

She has two children, Levi (33) and Saoirse (28).

She recalls happy days growing up in Riverside but the family was not allowed to play outside as they were close to the Garavogue.

“It was a lovely place to grow up in with great neighbours and a fine sense of community.

“Mrs Conlon lived next door to us, and Gerry “Monty” Monaghan was also in that area before me.

“I also remember Mrs McCarrick and the Feeneys.”

Denise went to the Mercy Primary and Secondary Schoolbut says she “absolutely hated school”.

The family moved to Cranmore Drive in 1994 a place that holds great memories for Denise as well where she remembers former Sligo Rovers player Enda Scanlon as a neighbour.

And while Cranmore has had its share of negative publicity, for Denise It remains a special, warm welcoming place.

“For me Cranmore was full of good hard-working neighbours who looked out for each other.

“Everybody treated everybody else the same

“Nobody looked up or down on anyone and there was a great community spirit.

“The bad press is a bit unfair as 95 per cent of the people are hard-working and decent.”

As a teenager and young woman in the early to late 1980s, Denise saw at first hand the effects of two recessions.

“There was a lot of unemployment and lot of people struggled in the 1980s and early 1990s”.

Her father and mother worked in Sligo Model Factory, and he was a shop steward and her mother also worked as a dress maker.

After school Denise went to work in the then Quinnsworth which later became Tesco in the mid 1990s.

“My father was a shop steward, and he had a great sense of equality and fair play for all, and I would have taken that on board when I went to work.

“Sligo is very much unionised, and you have a lot of public sector unions with the hospitals, the nursing homes and the government buildings as well.

“Mandate came into being in the early 1990s.

“Unions were a lot stronger back in those days and today people’s perception of the union is quite different.

“And that could be a family background, if they had dealings with closures and we plenty of closures of factories in Sligo with Snia, Hansen’s, the Spinning Factory and Sligo Models.”

She added:

“And I suppose people were deflated because the perception is that we fight to keep jobs and that is true.

“But people’s perception is that closures should not happen but if the company goes bankrupt or goes into receivership there is nothing you can do.

“But, quite often the unions tend to get the blame for that instead of the employers or owners.”

Denise became a shop steward in the early 1990s.

“There was over 40,000 members in Mandate for retail, bar and administration in those days.

“Today that has fallen to just under 30,000”.

So, one of the challenges for Denise as President is to get more members.

Looking back, she recalls when her union went on strike in Tesco.

“When Tesco took over Quinnsworth in 1997 we took strike action because our pay was so low in comparison to our competitors.

“We went out one day in the week and we went to serve a two- day notice when Tesco arranged a meeting in the Silver Swan Hotel and we got a much better deal and it was very successful.

“The next time we went on strike was in 2018 in Sligo and in Carrick-On-Shannon and those were the only two stores.

“The Company was offering long service members-those who had been there since pre 1996 to move to a different contract and redundancy, which was not what we wanted.

“We were being better paid but we had long years of service and loyalty to the company.

“Quite a few also took offers of redundancy and there is now only around 160 of us left on the original contract in the country.

“When those changes were proposed I was not in a position to take redundancy because of my age.

“Also, it is very hard to get work these days and I have worked all my life in retail, and I have years of trade union activism, but I don’t have anything else.

“I was in the office for 31 years and I am now on the shop floor”.

So, is she treated any different by her employers since she has become President?

“No it is no different than what it has always been.”

Before going for President, Denise had served for many years as an officer at executive level.

She originally was thinking of going for President in 2020 but the pandemic put paid to that ambition.

“It is an election, and I canvassed the delegates from all over Ireland. The election is every two years, and I was endorsed by the north- west where around 1,300 members.

“The previous President had got a job within Mandate so there was a vacancy for his position, and I got the endorsement of the executive to be in that position from January to the actual election in April 2022.

“The election was the big one but because of the pandemic it was the lowest number of voters at 130.

“Those are the delegates from all the different branches in Ireland.

“We would have had 250 but a lot of people were still nervous about the Covid.

“It was very close 64-62 and I was just so delighted and it took place in Breaffy House in Castlebar and it was April 4 and I was shocked as I did not think I would get it”.

She added:

“I was over the moon, but we had to have the social distancing etc because of the Covid to make sure everyone was safe.

“There is a decline in the power of the unions, and we must reverse that because it is true that we are stronger together but there is a divide in our union.

“Some of us who were on higher pay were asked by the company to come down and meet the low pay and that has caused division nationally.

“One group of workers went on strike and the others did not and then you had stores who did not back the strike. That is distressing but I think that Mick Lynch of RMT in England has given workers everywhere a bit of hope.

“We had our own Divisional Organisor Ciaran Campbell who worked with us for about 18 years and he was saying the same things as Mick Lynch is saying now.”

She added:

“We need to start building- workers need to come together to stand up to these big multi-nationals who are chipping away at our rights.

“We need to bring the youth with us to stand up for our plain basic rights, whether its pay, sick rate or pension.

“These are the things we need in this day and age, and we should not have to fight for them.

“The minimum wage is now €12.90, but it should be at least €14 for a person to have any chance of survival”.

So what are her main goals as President?

“My main goal is to build up this union, to get better, to get stronger and show some leadership.

“I know we all have fears for our jobs, but we have to find the strength from somewhere to stand up for our rights and say enough is enough.

“These big multi-national companies are making massive profits.

“That’s fine, but share some of that wealth. We have some people in full time positions on 25 hour contracts per week.

‘Who can live in this day and age on that?”.

“That’s where we need to say no -we can’t survive on that, but this government needs to see it.

“We are making progress especially on the zero hour contract and that is hopeful. It all suits the big companies.”

When asked how the pandemic affected her and her union, Denise said it had a mixed effect.

“it was a very stressful time and sadly some people are no longer with us and a lot of people lost jobs and did not get them back and we saw a drop in our union membership.

“If I were to take any positives from the pandemic those that control the levers of society , it would be the fact that at long last the government, the media, etc finally recognised the real value of essential front line labour, not least those of us that worked in the grocery retail sector.

“And while their platitudes and acts of recognition were and are welcome, their words must be made accountable by action.

“Rightfully the essential workers in the public sectors can now hold their employer -the State – to account. “But we in the private sector should ensure the same with our employers, especially those employers that saw their profits rise massively in the last two years”.

But Denise is proud of Mandate’s role in the Right 2 Water campaign which was “a victory for ordinary people

“Many thought it could not have been achieved and we had a major part in it, and it has not gone away and if they come again well, we have not gone away either.

“We went on to the streets and were on the streets of Sligo and it was a coming together of many different trade unions.”

Denise stresses that workers are entitled to decent hours with decent wages.

“It has to happen and nobody in this day and age should be working for just over €11 per hour.

“The wage in Tesco is still below the average living wage.”

“And internal disputes take far too long, and it just deflates people and companies can slow things down quite a bit as they have the resources, and the union can get blamed.”

Denise has been in the job for three months and has been to Colombia to support the Colombian trade union struggle where companies are offering workers more pay to leave their trade unions.

But she points out that this is also happening in Ireland where some firms are offering workers higher pay to leave unions.

Elsewhere, one of her greatest concerns is for the housing crisis in Sligo and the rest of the country.

“People are on the streets, in hotels and all kinds of accommodation.

“It is incredible that with what we have endured as a people over the last 10 years, there is an acceptance that housing is not a basic human right.

“It is incredible that the governments we have elected are allowed to subject that basic human right to the markets, the venture capitalists, the landlords, the rich and privileged who are cushioned from the harsh realities of either homelessness or the very threat of it.

“Our qualified students will not be able to afford a home.

“Will they live at home for the rest of their lives and it is stripping away their identity and people need to have their own identity.

She added: “One Government Minister believes and tells us that an “affordable” house is one priced at €320,000?

“A Tesco retail worker on a full-time contract at the top end of that company’s pay scales barely earns in a year the €32,000 required for the deposit for this affordable house.

“We need a lot more social housing in Sligo at present as well.”

And, she slams the huge salaries many CEO’s in the public and private sectors are enjoying.

“Nobody should be on €500,000 a year for anything.

“It is an absolute disgrace and that is crippling the country. Wages should be in line with people’s qualifications and abilities, but we have a runaway train here especially in some sectors of the public service.”

These are just a number of things that Denise will always fight against.

“Working class people work very hard and I don’t think they get that recognition whether that is in retail, a cleaning company in low paid jobs.

“These owners, corporates and multi-nationals would not have all that wealth but for the ordinary people and the wealth is not being re-distributed in any fashion.

On a happier note, Denise says Sligo means everything to her.

“It is my home. I am proud of where I come from, and I will never forget where I am from and I am proud to be working class.

“And the people of Sligo are friendly with a great sense of humour and are generally down to earth.

“Sligo has so much going for it, and where else would you want to be.”