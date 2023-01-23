Demonstration at Sligo University Hospital fails to attract the numbers as crisis continues

A demonstration, highlighting hospital overcrowding and the national hospital crisis took place at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday but the turnout proved to be very small.

Less than 30 took part in the gathering outside the hospital on The Mall. On Monday there were 20 people on trolleys awaiting a bed at the hospital, 13 in the Emergency Department and 7 elsewhere.

Local campaigner Ciarán Tracey, stated:“People all over the country are furious over the continuing damage that is being done to our health service and to our health.

“Last week, our government, through the HSE, told the public to “consider all options” and to consider going to other medical providers, including pharmacists, rather than turning up at A&E. This is incredibly cynical, impractical and unhelpful to people who are very ill. The current and ongoing crisis has been caused by lack of capacity.

“In five days last week alone, between the 9th and 13th inclusive of this month, the INMO Trolley Watch figures revealed that 122 people have were forced to wait on trollies in corridors or in wards within our hospital, in Sligo, while awaiting a proper bed.”

Mr Tracey continued: “During the whole of last November, the number on trollies in Sligo was 706 patients. These are not mere statistics, they are our mothers, fathers, siblings and children, as well as our neighbours, who would not be going to A&E unless absolutely necessary.”

“With an average of 23.5 patients per day on trollies in November and 24.5 patients in the last five day’s count, there is no sign of any improvement; in fact, it’s getting worse.

“The average wating time to see a doctor in our A&E is 7.4 hours, which is anything but tolerable when people are ill and at their most vulnerable.”

“It is hard to believe that there are now 6,000 less hospital beds than there were 15 years ago and that the government has actually closed down 8 Accident and Emergency departments during that time. At present, there are 200 too few ICU beds, 30% too few GPs and there are 700 missing consultants in the health system. This is wholly unacceptable and unconscionable on the part of those who were elected to represent the people.

“None of this has happened by accident. It is a direct result of years of cuts to staff, hospital beds & A&Es during a time of significant population increase. Our current Health Service was designed to cater for a population of 3.5 million people, when in fact we now have a population of 5.5 million people. Ireland doesn’t have the hospital beds, the ICU beds or the staff for its population. Major cuts implemented during austerity have not been reversed.”

Meanwhile, Martin Kenny has called on government to endorse and implement his party’s proposals to end the constant crisis in the hospitals.

Deputy Kenny said: “This winter must be a watershed moment in ending the constant crises in our hospitals. Overcrowding is inhumane, unsafe, and undignified. We need radical action.

“The solutions are no secret and there are no more lessons to be learned. Sinn Féin has a plan to turn it around, led by our Health spokesperson David Cullinane TD who has had extensive engagement with unions within the sector, as well as patient advocacy groups.

“It is very clear that two decades of negligence have come home to roost. We have fewer acute inpatient beds in hospitals than 25 years ago and need at least 800 more acute and transitional care beds in place before next winter. The situation facing patients and staff at Sligo University Hospital over the last number of weeks was absolutely dreadful and cannot be repeated.

“The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) reported just five days where there were fewer than 350 patients on trolleys in 2022. They recorded no day with under 300.Instead of ending the scandal of patients on trolleys, Fine Gael made it worse. The health service is only held together by the goodwill and hard labour of healthcare workers battling crises day in, day out.

“Overcrowding was declared a “national emergency” in 2006 but it has been allowed to become the new normal. But it is not normal, it is a national disgrace. In the short-term, government must make greater use of all public and private health care infrastructure to alleviate pressure on the public system.

“Sinn Féin has a multi-annual plan to increase the number of public beds, including more acute inpatient and sub-acute hospital beds and community step-down beds to speed up admissions and discharges to meet rising demand and demographic change, and to expedite the development of elective centres.”

Deputy Marian Harkin, who attended Saturday’s demonstration outsdie SUH said the winter crisis in the hospitals is an appalling mess that could have been partly avoided. Speaking in the Dáil she told Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly that the government reacted too late, didn’t recruit or retain the necessary staff and didn’t engage promptly with the private hospitals and the nursing home sector, “these are all issues over which the government has control,” she said, “and did not sufficiently exercise it.

The Deputy reminded the Minister that staffing is a key issue over which the government has influence. #“Why can we not recruit and retain the appropriate levels of staff,” sha asked, “for the last two and a half years you’ve watched nurses and doctors emigrate.

“I was recently told by a consultant who had returned from Australia that there are more Irish ED consultants working in Western Australia and Perth than in all of Ireland. If that’s even close to the actual situation, it’s an appalling indictment of government policy to allow it to happen.

“The wave of illness should have come as no surprise, “the levels of infection and influenza prevalent in the winter season in the southern hemisphere should have acted as a red flag, and the necessary response was not put in place. The job of government is to plan, and to implement that plan in a timely way to deal with the reality of the situation” Ms Harkin continued, “you reacted too late, the Winter Plan did not deliver, you did not mobilize all the private beds in time to deal with the crisis.

“Yes, of course we have the chronic shortage of beds, and while that responsibility might personally not be yours it belongs to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael-led governments over the last 15 years. The pattern continues as we see some smaller nursing homes closing. Meanwhile, we are told there are two people in every ward ready to discharge into long-term care, but there aren’t sufficient nursing home places available.”

Reacting to the Minister’s assertion that he has delivered record funding to the health service Deputy Harkin said: “This is taxpayers’ money, and your responsibility is not to tell us you’ve spent it but to ensure it is well spent and delivers for those who attend our acute hospitals. How does this massive spending of money make a difference to all those people, sick people, and some very sick people, who spent their time in corridors and trolleys and side rooms outside wards for the last number of months, 120,000 people last year. What you’re really saying to them is ‘Oh we spent more of your money than ever last year, but, sorry, you’re still on a hospital trolley.

“I looked at the figures for Sligo University Hospital (SUH)where 783 people were on trolleys in the month of November, yet what you’re telling those people is that too many of them are getting sick and if fewer people got sick, then we wouldn’t have this crisis in SUH and elsewhere.

“Some of the issues in our acute hospital system are longstanding, such as the availability of beds, and will require longer term government planning and resources. Other issues are within the control of government right now and some of them have been badly managed, adding to our trolley numbers. Timing, delivery and accountability are crucial when it comes to managing the current crisis, in my opinion you have not managed it well,” Deputy Harkin concluded.