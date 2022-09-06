Sligo

Delving into the past to always learn lessons of life

Writer, poet and historian, Michael Farry chats to Gerry McLaughlin about life growing up in rural county Sligo, his love for news from an early age and his interest in local history which has resulted in the publication of books around the Irish Revolution and war of independence.

The ancient Irish would have described the eclectic and eloquent Michael Farry from Coolaney as a “duine ildánach” or a man for all seasons.

For he is a highly regarded teacher, historian, lecturer and poet who has shone a bright light on the history of his native Coolaney and the torrid period in Sligo from 1912 to 1923 in a number of fascinating books.

