Delving into the past to always learn lessons of life

The ancient Irish would have described the eclectic and eloquent Michael Farry from Coolaney as a “duine ildánach” or a man for all seasons.

For he is a highly regarded teacher, historian, lecturer and poet who has shone a bright light on the history of his native Coolaney and the torrid period in Sligo from 1912 to 1923 in a number of fascinating books.

Listening to Michael, who is an uncle of journalist Jessica Farry of The Sligo Champion, it is clear that he has a great passion for what he does, but is also a very balanced individual who always sees both sides and is never afraid to challenge perceived wisdom.

From an early age he loved books and learning, had a great curiosity about the world and how it worked and was able to articulate that hunger for knowledge in a number of well received publications.

Listening to him, you also get the sense that he is pretty much cliché free and his answers to questions are thoughtful and reasoned. And his intellect is razor sharp.

He came to poetry relatively late in life and it was pretty much inspired by history, and he has a unique method of re-working old accounts of various events and making them into poetry which is an interesting alliance between history and poetry.

Michael researched the history of his native parish of Killoran, Co. Sligo and published “Killoran and Coolaney – A Local History” in 1985.

He researched the history of the War of Independence in Co. Sligo and published “A Chronicle of Conflict: Sligo 1914-1921” in 1992. This is also out of print but follow the link to the left for more information.

And he researched the Civil War in Co. Sligo as a doctoral thesis in Trinity College, Dublin 1995-1999. This was published by UCD Press in 2000 as “The Aftermath of Revolution - Sligo 1921-23”.

Also his book, “Sligo 1912-1923 The Irish Revolution”, was published by Four Courts Press, Dublin in 2012 as the first volume in The Irish Revolution, 1912-23 series.

Michael has also had a number of articles published in the Corran Herald for the Ballymote Heritage Group and he has given talks on various aspects of Sligo history in that period.

And much of this history has taken place after he retired in 2008-which is a feat in itself.

In more recent years he has turned to poetry after writing his first poems as a young man in the late 1960s.

He has published “Asking For Directions” in 2012, “The Age of Glass” in 2017 and most notably “Troubles” which was launched in 2020.

The tireless Michael finds poetry a great solace and writes a little every day as he continues to explore the past with a clear inspirational eye.

He was born in 1947 in the townland Carrowloughan “in a different world with no running water, no electricity and my father worked on the railway line.”

The Farrys lived in a railway cottage and part of having the cottage was to look after the level crossing.

It was known as the iron cottage, a cottage made of timber and iron on the outside and it survived until a decade ago on the Sligo/Limerick line.

Michael’s father was Tom Farry and his mother was Brigid “Bab” neé Harrington who came from Mayo and his father’s people came from Dromard in west Sligo.

“So, we were blow ins on both sides.”

Michael is one of a family of six with two others dying in infancy who were older brothers.

There are four surviving siblings out of a family of six. Pete, Michael, Patsy (deceased), Noel, Anne (deceased) and Marian.

The family moved to another townland called Knockadoo nearer Coolaney.

“My memories are of a wonderful time with so much freedom to run around and then we had the summer holidays which was great, and we fished, played football and worked on the bog”.

“The bog was hard, but it was pleasant on a fine summer’s day when the donkeys were behaving themselves and bringing down the creels of turf from the mountain.

“There was a great sense of freedom, and we were in contact with the world and there was no sense of being cut off.

“We had the radio and newspapers and comics, and we knew all the big events that were going on in the world.

“Some of my brothers got up in the middle of the night to listen to boxing matches and I remember a world heavyweight title bout between Floyd Patterson and Ingemar Johannsen in the late 1950s.”

Michael loved words and learning and went to Rockfield National School where he later got a scholarship to St Nathy’s College in Ballaghdereen.

He loved reading and even read his mother’s “Woman’s Weekly.”

His grandfather Tom Harrington used to buy the Farry children comics every Saturday when the Beano, Film Fun and Knockout came out and he worked on the railway also.

Mrs McGuinness was the principal of Rockfield, and Michael was delighted to find that Sligo Library supplied books to the school on a regular basis and he was able to look for his favourite books and authors.

“It was essential, and it was Nora Niland, the librarian who brought us the books and changed them regularly and she was behing the creation of the Jack B Yeats collection.

“She would talk to us about books and poetry, and it was fascinating.”

But he has strong views on the picture that has been painted of Ireland in the 1950s by television as a dark , dismal place.

“My memories are that it was glorious, free and there were many things that we did not have that people have now, but we did not know that we did not have them.

“Radio was a huge thing to keep us in contact with the wider world and we followed all types of sport.”

Michael went to St Nathy’s in 1960/61 on a scholarship and it was a hugely different experience as he was completely cut off from parents with no phones and few letters.

For his first few years there was no Halloween break, and the family did not have a car so there was no visiting.

He described it as an old- fashioned secondary school with no radio and no newspapers. But he remembers one very inspirational teacher called Fr Tom Lynch who taught English and History.

“He was brilliant. He would smuggle in newspapers under his soutane and read us the news because that was the time of the Cuban missile crisis and I remember some mornings asking him if the world war had started yet. He had a certain liveliness and interest and friendliness about him which was memorable, and he would bring in other poets for us to read.”

But everything was changing when Michael left in 1966 as free education was just around the corner. The class of that year have had a few reunions.

One of Michael’s more famous fellow pupils was the late great Roscommon GAA star Dermot Earley Snr who was a year behind Michael.

And Michael is deeply appreciative of his secondary education - “most of us made the most of it”.

He then spent two years in St Patrick’s Teacher Training College, Drumcondra where he had the luxury of “a room” and he was allowed to go into in Dublin but had to be in by 10.30pm during the week and 11.30pm on weekends.

This was a big change from the restrictions and it “was understood that if you did any kind of work at all you would pass your exams”.

“It was free and easy, and Dublin was an exciting place, and I went to art galleries, theatres and clubs and it was a whole new world.

“That was a wonderful release, and I went to All-Ireland finals, and you felt you were at the centre of things. I really enjoyed those few years.”

He qualified in 1968 and got a job in Skerries and did a BA in Archaeology, Irish and English at night.

Michael has been teaching in the Trim area since 1970. He taught first in Boardsmill and then in Kilmessan.

Michael married Winifred Flood from north Meath and they have four children, Fiona, Oisin, Sinead and Aisling and live in Trim. But the writing/literary gene was well established in his DNA from his great grandfather Pat Gallagher who used to write reports for The Sligo Champion at the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

“He was an old man but when I was doing research, I found all his reports in The Champion from the United Irish League who were agitating for land reform.”

So, Michael had all those reports, and he made a poem out of them. Michael’s interest in history was sparked by a project he did in St Pat’s where he researched his home parish of Killoran in Coolaney.

He went to the National Library and read old newspapers and became very interested.

Michael put that project together and gradually began adding to that project over the years. He then published his efforts in a book in 1985 called ‘Killoran and Coolaney-A Local History.’

Much of it was based on documentary accounts and old newspapers along with related sources.

But he did interview a number of people who had been involved in the War Of Independence and found it fascinating.

Naturally, Michael was interested in the Coolaney connection and he met a man in Coolaney whose father was very much involved. The man he interviewed was Sean Lee and his father Jim Lee was involved in both the War Of Independence and the Civil War.

Sean Lee took Michael to a man in Ballymote called Pat Hunt,who was a survivor of both wars. Both men fought on the republican side in the Civil War.

Michael interviewed Pat Hunt, who was a “very talkative man” a number of times.

Pat Hunt made Michael realise that he really did not know all that much about the War Of Independence and the Civil War in Sligo. So, he spoke to a few more survivors from Sligo and did a lot of research in newspapers and various documents and he eventually put together a history of The War Of Independence in Sligo which was published in 1992 which was self -published and called, ‘The Chronicle of Conflict Sligo 1914-1921.’

This was his first major publication, and it was a mixture of interviews, old newspapers and trips to the Public Records Office in Dublin and London.

He also mentions former Sligo librarian and historian John C McTernan as a big influence on his journey into history.

In the publication, he writes in detail about two of the most colourful characters in Sligo during the War of Independence and Civil War, Frank Carty and Billy Pilkington (who has a terrace named after him in Sligo).

And both of these men also took the republican side in the Civil War.

Michael spoke about Frank Carty for a TG4 production as did this writer in 2010.

“Frank Carty was from Clooncunny in south Sligo and was a very interesting character who was born in 1897 and died in 1942. He was an IRA leader in south Sligo and Billy Pilkington who was born in 1894 and died in 1977 was a leader in north Sligo.

“Pilkington was his OC but that did not mean much in those days and Carty was very independent and they would not have got on.

“Both were strong, independent men and Carty was arrested in south Sligo and jailed in the town, but Pilkington and some of the Sligo IRA organised his rescue.

“They had an inside contact and copies of keys were made and they had a ladder to get him over the wall and it was a very well planned and spectacular rescue.

“They got him out and then he was jailed again in Derry, and he was rescued by the Derry IRA under Charles McGuinness and he got to Glasgow where he was arrested and jailed again.

“Frank Carty was in prison until the Truce, and he was a TD by then so all TDs were released very soon after the Truce and he fought on the republican side.

“Pilkington also fought on the republican side but there was very little co-operation between the two of them.

“Frank Carty remained a TD, joined Fianna Fail and kept his seat in Sligo until his death in 1942.”

Meanwhile, Pilkington’s life took a dramatic twist when he became a Redemptorist priest.

“He was arrested and interned after the Civil War and he joined the Redemptorists in England shortly after his release from prison and served in South Africa.

“Pilkington never spoke about The War of Independence or the Civil War and never gave any interviews.

“And he is buried in Liverpool at a Redemptorists house, and I was at his graveside. He and Frank Carty were two major figures in Sligo.”

After that first book Michael took a PhD on the Civil War in Sligo in his spare time.

That thesis was published as ‘The Aftermath of Revolution in Sligo in 1921 and 1923’ by UCD Press.

Later, a lot of material became available from the Pensions Records and both the War of Independence and the Civil War. He was then contacted by Four Courts Press who were doing a county history for each county of the War of Independence from 1912 -1923 and

Michael was asked to cover Sligo. It was the first in the series and it was published in 2012.

He added: “The soldiers who killed the IRA men on Benbulben mountain were from Longford.

“The IRA in Sligo had control of Rahelly House in the north of the county near Lissadell and that was their headquarters after they moved out of Sligo.

“Then in September General Sean MacEoin, who was OC of the Western Command co-ordinated an attack on Rahelly and most of the IRA escaped and were staying in safe houses.

“It seems that two separate small groups were got by the Free State solders on the hills and were shot after being captured/surrendered.

“Four were shot first and they were buried before the other two were killed. That was a very sad and a very bitter affair but the fact that the soldiers were from Longford lessened the local connection, but it has never been forgotten.”

On a slightly different note, Michael recalls a talk he once gave about the ambush of the pigeon lorry during the War of Independence.

“The British Army in Boyle used carrier pigeons to contact their colleagues in Ballymote with messages.

“And every week they used to send pigeons in a small Ford truck across the Curlews.

“The IRA ambushed the truck and a few of those inside got out and they burned the lorry.

“Some of the pigeons escaped, some were shot, and some died in the fire and it was quite bizarre and it was in 1921.

“The British Army came out the next day and took photographs of the scene.”

When asked what his work in history means to him, he says he is very proud.

“The really nice thing now is that there are a lot of young historians in Sligo and elsewhere, who are investigating various aspects of all that stuff.

“I feel that what I have done is to put a shape and a type of narrative for that whole period in Sligo.

“It can be challenged as nobody writes a definitive history but there is a basis there to look at and I would feel very proud of all of the work.

My earlier publications were not academic, but the later ones were more rigorous. They are a starting point to be developed or whatever.”

The great Sligo historian John C McTernan was a big earlier influence on Michael’s work.

“He was a big influence, and his first book was a Bibliography of County Sligo and it was a thesis and I think it was called “Historic Sligo” and I remember looking at it and marvelling at all the books you could get on Sligo.

“ I often went into him in Sligo Library and he was so meticulous and he published a lot of books as well and he is one of the lynchpins of Sligo history and what he did in the library was brilliant.”

In a parallel life, poetry has been Michael’s consuming passion-especially in recent years.

“I wrote some poems when I was young but did not really start until I retired in 2008 from teaching as the history was pretty much finished.

“I started writing and sending poems to different magazines and some of them got published which encourages you.

“A lot of my poems are about my childhood and family and my first collection was published and it was called “Asking For Directions” in 2012.

“That is the title of a poem in it, and it is about people asking for direction and I got the inspiration in Florence where I went on my own for a week to celebrate my retirement.

“Someone asked me for directions and that is the background to it-that feeling about people looking at you and wondering if you know anything and then asking.”

So how does he describe his poetry?

“My poetry is down to earth about normal everyday things.

“Yeats is a big influence, Seamus Heaney and Patrick Kavanagh.”

His next collection was called ‘The Age Of Glass’ and is has a section about growing old and another is about history and a section is about different things and about travelling and it has about 60 poems.

“It was published in 2017 and most recently in 2020 I published a book called “Troubles”.

“It is a mixture of everything including found poems where you take text from somewhere and you shape it like a poem, and you give the source as they are not your words but the shaping of it are your words.

“It is a nice way of giving a voice to some of those who were involved.

“There are a few poems that are in the voice of policemen who died during the War of Independence.

“Patrick Perry died in an ambush near Cliffoney and he was from Trim.

“I was trying to say what he said, and it is not a justification or anything like that or glorification but what he might have said as he was going out on patrol before he was killed.

“He was a middle- aged man and he was waiting for his pension. And then there was a young policeman from south Sligo who was killed in Ashbourne in County Meath while on patrol and he was James Gormley. It was written in his voice, and he was innocent of any political things, and it was a tragedy”.

He added: “And then, in the pension records there are people whose sons or fathers had died or been killed during the War of Independence and the Civil War who have made claims for pensions.

“And they have to fill in forms and one of the questions was “cause of death. It was amazing how people did it in so many different ways, factually without blaming anyone, or just blaming. So, I wrote a poem using those words and I searched for a number of Michaels and I picked out the cause of death and arranged it in a kind of a poem and I called it “A Sample Of Dead Michaels.”

Michael has also published some poems about his grandfathers and his father and those were written quite some time ago.

“Memories can spark a lot of poetry too.”

“Many Irish poets tend to write a lot about their father-just look at Seamus Heaney.

When asked what his poetry means to him, he says:

“It keeps me going and I do a little bit of it every day without any obsession and what comes out of it who knows.

“You write for yourself firstly and if there is a readership then that is good.

“I suppose there is a community of poets and writers and readers around the country that I would be familiar with.

“I could go to Limerick or Galway to a poetry reading and some people would know me, and I would know some of them and I have also gone to England and the internet is of course brilliant.

“I remember writing some poetry back in 1968 and there was no contact with anyone else and it was very isolating.

“Now it is much more encouraging. But when I was researching for the histories in Sligo I was struck by the sheer amount of poetry that was published in local newspapers back then.

“I made a collection of some of these poems, and they were from farmers and farmers’ daughters. They were reasonably good poems and they rhymed and some of them were very good and some of them appeared in the Champion and other Sligo newspapers and Old Moore’s Almanac.

“There was a whole community at that time which to some extent has been lost.”

Over the past few years Michael and a friend had been going to nursing homes (pre Covid) to read others poetry and sing to the elderly.

“It really stimulates them, and you can see how well they respond o poetry. I have a You Tube Channel and my friend Matt, who sings, and I have been doing videos every week of poems and songs and I include one of my own poems each week as well.”

Michael does as many poetry readings as he can these days also. He did a reading at the Ballymote Heritage Weekend from “Troubles” and will be giving a talk at the upcoming Sligo Live- commemoration of the Civil War.

That will be on in the Hawk’s Well Theatre on September 22 and Michael’s talk will be entitled “The Course Of The Civil War In Sligo”.

He enjoys the talks and reading poetry and the interaction and is one very interesting man.

His advice to young historians and poets is to “write”.

“Just do it and correct it afterwards and don’t sit back and wait until inspiration comes or it is perfect.

“I scribble things down and they could be pretty bad but somewhere in there is maybe a germ.

“For history there is so much yet to be told and I wish I was younger so I could start re-searching the period after the Civil War. Beware of the commonly accepted-for example that the 1950s were dark and dreary and priest- ridden and everyone did what the priest told them.

“I remember in Coolaney going to Mass one day and hearing the priest in his sermon giving out hell about comics.

“He had a big sermon, and it might not have been unconnected with the fact that the only shop in Coolaney selling comics was owned by a member of the Church of Ireland.

“My grandfather bought comics in that shop, and he didn’t stop because the priest gave out about them. It was a bit of a la carte Catholicism even back then.

“My grandfather also fixed “worms” for people who were making poteen.

“Priests preached against poteen but that never stopped him so the accepted views on any period can be challenged.

“Everything is far more complicated than what it seems and there are always two sides to every story.”