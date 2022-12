Delays are expected this weekend at Sligo University Hospital’s Emergency Department as ‘necessary upgrade’ works will be carried out.

The hospital is updating its ITC system in order to link SUH with other hospitals and community services in the region.

It is anticipated that the move may cause some delays whilst the reception team navigate the new system.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for patience during this period of change,” a statement said.