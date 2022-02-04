Sligo

Death of young student in Sligo ‘not suspicious’

By Paul Deering

Gardaí in Sligo investigating the discovery of the body of a young student do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The body of the student believed to be in her late teens was discovered last night.at a student accommodation complex at Ballinode close to IT Sligo where it is believed she was studying.

The woman’s body has since been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. The course of the investigation will be decided by the results of the post-mortem though it is believed foul play has been ruled out. The student is believed to be from a neighbouring county.

