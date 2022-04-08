Daniel to represent Sligo at Mr Personality Festival

Daniel Henderson will represent Sligo at the 15th Annual Mr. Personality Festival which is being organised by Kilkenny County Macra na Feirme.

The festival will take place from the 8th to the 9th of April at the Springhill Court Hotel. The festival has been sponsored by Kilkenny, Carlow and District Farm Relief Services. Daniel is age 24 old.

He is an active member of Sligo Town Macra Macra na Feirme. His hobbies and interests include farming and soccer .

He is a man of many talents. believes he will make a good representative for Sligo because he is very active person and also quite relaxed about things.

He has a jam-packed weekend ahead of him. The contestants will arrive at the Springhill Court Hotel at 6pm on the 8th April, with the on-stage interviews starting at 9pm. The interviews will be conducted by MC for 2022, Claire Henriques. This will be followed by music fromThe Waxies and DJ til late.

Daniel will have an early start on Saturday morning with contestant private interviews with the judges.

After lunch, the contestant challenges will take place. On Saturday evening, Daniel will be donning his suit and meeting with Kilkenny, Carlow and District Farm Relief Services and have their official photos taken. This is followed by the banquet, starting at 7:30pm. Deuces Wild will be playing hit after hit, until Mr Personality 2022 is announced at 12 midnight.

The DJ will be continuing the celebrations til the early morning.

Tickets for the banquet/ restaurant can be booked by contacting Lydia in the Springhill Court Hotel on (056)7721122. Full details are available on www.mrpersonality.ie.

There is no shortage of Macra na Feirme activity in Kilkenny over the weekend with a hurling/ camogie competition, volleyball final and a debating final due to take place.

Follow Mr Personality Festival on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.