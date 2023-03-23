Damage caused to Sligo housing estate’s green area by car driver

Gardaí in Sligo have appealed for witnesses after a housing estate’s green area was badly cut up by a car being driven across it. Tyre tracks can be seen where the driver drove across the green on a number of occasions.

The damage to the gree of the Dun An Rí estate in Ballintogher was carried out the day last Saturday and Gardaí have now appealed for anyone who may have seen anything to contact them. The public is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111