Dad who kept drugs for gang jailed for 22 months

Man (38) who owed drug dealers thousands over cocaine habit was storing €107,732 worth of cannabis for them in his garage.

A father of five who developed a cocaine habit and ended up owing over €30k in debt was found in possession of €105,732 worth of cannabis wrapped in vacuum packing in his garage with a further €18,415 discovered by gardaí in cash, Sligo Circuit Court heard.

Gerard Clarke of Castleburn estate in Ballymote admitted to gardaí he would get a box dropped to his house and was asked to hold onto it until the following day and he didn’t open what was in it.

