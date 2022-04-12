Dad who kept drugs for gang jailed for 22 months

A father of five who developed a cocaine habit and ended up owing over €30k in debt was found in possession of €105,732 worth of cannabis wrapped in vacuum packing in his garage with a further €18,415 discovered by gardaí in cash, Sligo Circuit Court heard.

Gerard Clarke of Castleburn estate in Ballymote admitted to gardaí he would get a box dropped to his house and was asked to hold onto it until the following day and he didn’t open what was in it.

Clarke, who pleaded guilty to possession for sale or supply,. was given a 22 month prison sentence at Sligo Circuit Court on Friday.

He told the gardaí he was holding the money for someone and it was supposed to be collected in the next few days.

The court heard he was fully co-operative with gardaí and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with State Solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh were leading the prosecution, while Ms Dara Foynes SC with Mr Eoin McGovern BL and McGovern and Walsh solicitors were representing the defendant.

Detective Garda Eamon McDonnell was giving evidence before Judge Francis Comerford at Sligo Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Led by Mr Mulrooney, the garda agreed Clarke had pleaded guilty to the section 15a charge on June 17th 2021.

The garda told the court a search warrant was obtained to search his address in Castleburn on January 16th 2020. When gardaí arrived, the door was unlocked and they entered the house. Clarke arrived with his partner and children a short time later and they were allowed to leave while he stayed while the search was being carried out. He told them there was a large quantity of cannabis in the garage and gardaí located four 1kg bags that were vacuum packed. Clarke replied that he owned it and was storing it for someone else. He was asked was there anymore and he said there was 1kg in his truck parked outside which was also searched and the drugs were found inside.

The court heard Garda Donegan then searched upstairs and in a press in a back bedroom found a significant amount of cash which when counted was €18,415. Clarke said he was holding it and it was supposed to be collected.

He was arrested and brought to Ballymote Garda Station where he was questioned.

Mr Mulrooney said the overall view was that he was fully co-operative and admitted his role and gave as much information as he could without endangering his own life. He told them he had been living at the address for 14 years.

He worked a number of jobs, including 2 days a week as a breadman, three days for a courier company and he also did work moving cars for garages.

Clarke told gardaí he would get a box dropped off and he would hold onto it until the following day.

Dt Gda McDonnell said when gardaí asked him how did all this come about, he said he had started taking cocaine and had a huge bill owed. He said he was storing the drugs and he had been trying to pay back weekly amounts but he wasn’t able to do it with looking after his children, the house and various loans. When asked how much the bill was, he told them at one stage it was €36k but he had got it down to €18,500 but that was going to increase because the drugs and money had been seized in the house.

When gardaí checked his mobile phone, they found no evidence of drug dealing on it. When Clarke was asked if he was under pressure, he replied there were serious threats made against him. He told them a person had come down from Dublin and made serious threats and told him he would face consequences. He sold a jeep he owned in order to pay off some of the bill but he was struggling to keep up the repayments. When Mr Mulrooney asked the garda that it was accepted that he had a significant bill backed up by threats he agreed. The court heard Clarke said ‘sorry for f**king up ‘ and Dt Gda McDonnell agreed when asked that he was expressing remorse to gardaí and his family.

The garda valued the total value of the drugs at €105, 732. Clarke had 11 previous convictions, all road traffic matters.

Ms Foynes, for the defence, asked the garda if her client was fully co-operative when gardaí attended at the house and he replied he was. He had been in the shop with his partner and children and gardaí allowed them to leave while Clarke stayed. He told them where the drugs were and Gda Donega found the cash. The garda said he told them he was delighted he was finally caught as it was all behind him. When asked by the barrister about the debt, the garda said Clarke told them it had been building up between a five to ten year period, since 2010 or 2012. He was working hard at the time and could manage it but when asked if the bill doubled he said he thought it had.

Ms Foynes said her client was never addicted but had a bad habit. His drug intake increased when they lost a child who didn’t make it to full-term, she said. He had got into debt and the persons had got their claws into him and because he was a driver up early they knew he was a valuable asset.

Garda McDonnell also agreed with Ms Foynes that there was a high level of fear involved. He was afraid for his family and himself. The guard said Clarke hadn’t come to attention since and he would see him sometimes passing on the road and he would wave.

Ms Foynes said her client had a number of character references in court including from the Parish Priest and his employers. She said it wasn’t an easy thing for him to do having to go to them and explain. She said he was carrying an enormous weight and was utterly used by persons and was a man who didn’t make money from it. She asked if the court would come to the conclusion that a suspended sentence might be handed down in the interests of justice. She added the Probation Report also was exceptional and recommended a non custodial sentence. It also said he was at a low risk of reoffending. She said her client was completely drug free now.

The character references in court described Clarke as extremely hardworking, honest, reliable and very family orientated. Ms Foynes said her client had fallen from such a height and had this hanging over him for such a long time that was in itself punishment. She said he was relieved that it was finally brought to an end.

When asked by Ms Foynes what if he could turn back the clock, Clarke said he should have gone to his family who have always supported him, including his father, sister who were in court. He agreed with his barrister that it had a detrimental impact on his mother who couldn’t come to court. His children ranged in age from 20 to three.

Ms Foynes said she had never seen such a favourable Probation Report and such an excellent work record.

She said by pleading guilty, her client had saved the time and expense of a jury trial and accepted he did what he did. She said that outside of his plea, there was the Probation Report which was not there for the defence but the assistance of the court. Judge Comerford said in the circumstances he couldn’t see how a non custodial sentence would be handed down, adding there was a very strong plea made. He said he was going to consider the matter and adjourned sentencing until Friday.

On sentencing, Judge Comerford said it was a sad case taking everything that happened here. He said gardaí had attended at his house for the purposes of a drugs search and admitted holding the drugs and the money which was accepted was the proceeds of drug dealing. He said Clarke was taking cocaine on a recreational basis and later when his wife and him sadly lost a child, the psychological impact of this saw him increase his drug use. He got into financial difficulties and spent a lot of money on drugs and the demands being made of him were quite high. The judge said drug dealers act very callously in that the customers become their victims after having debt built up. People get pressured to take part in criminal activity because the debt is there. They use fear and intimidation to get people involved to repay their debts. He said the gardaí accepted that Clare was motivated to become involved because of that fear and he was an active participant in storing the drugs. He was a courier and very valuable to them.

He said he tried to reduce the debt but the debt is never cleared and while being a victim, he was also a participant in engaging in criminal activity and was bringing other people into the net. He said Clarke said he was genuinely relieved to be caught by gardaí.

He said it was a case he could consider not imposing a custodial sentence, pushed very strongly by counsel on Clarke’s behalf and he said the Probation Report was very favourable. He said he was very aware of the impact sending him to prison would have on his partner and children. He said Clarke had genuine remorse and the impact it had on his family. He said he had taken great efforts to address his drug use and was moving forward with his life and was a caring, committed father.

He had the full support of his family and had a very good work ethic and was promoted to a managerial role. He said he had a low risk of reoffending and the Probation Report said a custodial sentence would be detrimental to him.

However, he said that the court also has to achieve a position where there is punishment for criminal activity that is damaging to society. There has to be a deterrence in respect of conduct that is very harmful.

He said it was a case where he didn’t see the circumstances were so wholly exceptional that it fell into the category where a custodial sentence was avoided. He said the amount of drugs was substantial. He said he was taking into account the background, including the family tragedy and although there were previous road traffic matters, he was taking it as a first time offender..

He took into account the early plea and the truthful accounts given and the steps taken to move away from criminality.

He said he was going to impose a 40 month sentence and taking into account all of the aspects, he was going to suspend 18 months for a period of 18 months. It was backdated to November.