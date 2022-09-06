Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dad touched by kindness shown to ill son (6) in Sligo barber shop

Customer paid for young boy’s haircut in a Sligo barber after hearing he was undergoing treatment for cancer

Francis Owens with his six-year-old son, Kaelan. Expand

Close

Francis Owens with his six-year-old son, Kaelan.

Francis Owens with his six-year-old son, Kaelan.

Francis Owens with his six-year-old son, Kaelan.

sligochampion

By Stephen Holland

A random act of kindness has warmed the hearts of one family who had been holidaying in Sligo during a particularly difficult time.

Francis Owens, originally from Meath, spoke to The Sligo Champion about how while visiting Enniscrone, himself, his wife, and their six-year-old son Kaelan decided to visit Sligo town on their way home.

Privacy