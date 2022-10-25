Croatian company at the loss of €105,000 in re-direct fraud with money being lodged into Sligo bank account

A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to money laundering charges to a total value of almost €240,000 at Sligo Circuit Court.

Gerry Lucky Oghodu Idomeel (32) of The Backs Chapel Lane, Edgeworthstown pleaded guilty to a charge that at an unknown location handled property which was the proceeds of criminal conduct in the sum of €221,016.16 being credited to the AIB Bank in Stephen Street, Sligo while knowing or being reckless as to whether or not this was the proceeds of criminal conduct on November 20 2017.

Joy Okunbor (23) of Kilmartin Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 14 pleaded guilty to a similar charge in respect of €18,550 at an unknown location within the State dates between November 21 and November 24 2017.

In outlining the case, Mr Leo Mulrooney BL, instructed by Sligo State Solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh said both accused had pleaded guilty to the offences in January 2022 after they were returned for trial in December 2021.

Mr Mulrooney read a statement from a Patrick Stadas, from a Croatian Tyre Company.which was the victim of a re-direct fraud.

A client in Italy had got goods from the Croatian company and an email purporting to come from an Italian Comp[any saying the money should be going to an AIB account made payable on November 20 2017 in the sum of €221,016.16.

It was a similar email address to the Italian one except the final digits should have been .1l for Italy but it was .com.

The Croatian company contacted the bank and got back €115.380 almost immediately but was at a loss of €105,636.52.

Mr Mulrooney said Garda Terry Farrelly had the IBAN number of the account to which the money had been transferred and made enquiries in the AIB in Stephen Street Sligo

It was established that Idomele was the holder of the bank account for the IBAN number. The money from his account had then been transferred to various people who benefited and one of these was Joy Okunbor.

On January 10 2019 Garda Farrelly got a warrant to seize the bank account relating to Idomele and there was also CCTV evidence.

On February 28 2019, Garda Pauric Fahy made a similar application in respect of Ms Okunbor

Idomele was arrested at his home in Longford on March 10 2020, and Okunbor was arrested in Tallaght and both of them were charged on July 29 2021.

When interviewed, and asked how the large sum of money had come into his account Idomele said that in 2017 he was contacted by a person who asked him if he wanted to avail of a business opportunity.

He was asked to send his details to a PO address and his bank card to England and give all his personal bank details and the money was transferred into his account.

The defendant made a number of withdrawals from his account and made transfers to “another person”.

When asked about who was using on-line banking to transfer money to his account, he said he did not know who had done that, but accepted that it had been done.

This defendant said the person who contacted him was a “friend of a friend” who was from Nigeria and living in the UK. He did not know Okunbor.

The defendant had been working in a factory and was earning E400 per week.

His hobbies were “buying and selling things on- line” and going to Saturday markets, the court heard.He also liked playing computer games and had two children with his partner..

When questioned Okunbor said she did not know the other defendant. She was contacted on Snapchat and asked if she wanted to make some money and when she queried the matter, was assured that it was legal and she took some comfort from that.

She sent all her bank details to this person who had contacted her. She was to meet people after college and go with them to take money out of her account.

She met them at the bank and made a paper withdrawal form from the bank desk for €1,000 and handed it to them.

This defendant accepted that she had made various other withdrawals and was scared of these individuals.

Her card was broken and that was why she made the withdrawal at the desk. The defendant had no previous convictions

Idomele had 14 previous convictions including one for two counts of money laundering in October 2021 at Dublin Circuit Court for which had had been given a Community Service Order, the court heard.

Mr Gavin White BL (for Idomele) instructed by Megan Whelan of Keenan and Co Solicitors, Dublin said it was accepted that his client had no knowledge of the initial transfer of funds. His account was in Sligo where €221,016 was lodged.

Some €115,000 was returned to the company defrauded.

But the remainder was “dissipated” through various accounts, the court heard.

Large sums of money were moved quickly by others who controlled his account.

He accepted that he made ATM withdrawals and was told to send money by money gram.

His account was a personal account and before that he had minimal funds. He had a relevant previous conviction, but these matters had arisen in 2017 which was five years ago.

The defendant was very forthcoming about how he got involved.

It was a contact his uncle knew and he had believed it was a business venture.

The defendant did not know Okunbor and the transfer from his account to hers was don e online.

In answer to a query from Judge Keenan Johnson as to the amount involved in the previous conviction for money laundering, the counsel said it was €27,000.

Judge Johnson said when the defendant saw the large amount of money he should have contacted the gardai or the bank.

Defence Counsel for Ms Okunbor, Mr Des Dockery SC with Mr Eoin McGovern BL instructed by Mr Gerard McGovern, Solicitor said his client was 18 and a student at the time of the offence.

She was living in Tallaght and had no involvement with the re-directed fraud.

His client was embarrassed by her involvement and realised she could not get out of it.

She had been reassured that this matter was legal. She was assured that it would only be €500 that would be in her account and had not realised that a big sum was involved.

She was contacted by people to withdraw money from the bank, and they were four boys who left her feeling intimidated. She said they were aggressive and and looked like gangsters.

When asked if the person she had spoken to on Snapchar was there, she said no. She co-operated fully with the investigation and gave information as to how she got in this predicament.

This defendant came from a good family in Tallaght, had no previous convictions and was now doing a University course online.

Idomele was a former student at IT Sligo. His employer was aware of the proceedings and had a letter of reference for the defendant. He was struggling in 2017 and his partner was pregnant.

He was offered a chance to earn money and he thought he would better his circumstances, but it had drastic consequences and he had been in court twice as a result of these people, it was pleaded by Mr White.

A Probation Report said he had completed 126 hours of the 200 hour CSO imposed in 2021.

He was assessed at being at a low risk of re-offending and the Probation Officer said she did not believe he needed any supervision.

Mr White said his client had another case of money laundering to which he was pleading guilty at Longford Circuit Court which happened in 2019 and it came to €22,600..

Judge Keenan Johnson wondered about the defendant’s remorse due to his repeat offending. The judge noted that the defendant had a cavalier attitude about his bank details.

In mitigation for Okunbor, Mr Dockery said his client was terrified and upset about her involvement in this incident.

The defendant was just 18 and barely an adult and she was naïve.

It was her first bank account and someone on Snapcaht had cajoled her to allow her account to be borrowed.

Judge Johnson said she was the classic example of a student being exploited.

Judge Johnson said both defendants had allowed their bank accounts to be used to rob funds from other people.

It was a serious offence, and it undermines commercial activity.

The judge said that online transactions had provide rich pickings for criminals who exploit gaps in security on the internet.

One lesson to be learned is for people who get calls asking for banking matters with funds was to try and make sure of the identity of the person who is calling.

In respect of Okunbor, Judge Johnson applied the Probation Act.

Regarding Idomele, Judge Johnson said this was more complicated and a much more serious level of funds and there had been another matter since 2019 to which he was pleading guilty in Longford.

The defendant had a very cavalier attitude to the use of his bank account, and he gave details to a number of unscrupulous people, said the Judge.

This defendant had a high degree of culpability owing to the amount of money and the period of time.

Judge Johnson said he would adjourn sentence until next Thursday when he gets details of the 2019 offence.