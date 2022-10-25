Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Croatian company at the loss of €105,000 in re-direct fraud with money being lodged into Sligo bank account

Fake email to Croatian company saw transfer of large sum of money to sligo bank account

AIB, Stephen Street, Sligo. Expand

Close

AIB, Stephen Street, Sligo.

AIB, Stephen Street, Sligo.

AIB, Stephen Street, Sligo.

sligochampion

By Gerry McLaughlin

A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to money laundering charges to a total value of almost €240,000 at Sligo Circuit Court.

Gerry Lucky Oghodu Idomeel (32) of The Backs Chapel Lane, Edgeworthstown pleaded guilty to a charge that at an unknown location handled property which was the proceeds of criminal conduct in the sum of €221,016.16 being credited to the AIB Bank in Stephen Street, Sligo while knowing or being reckless as to whether or not this was the proceeds of criminal conduct on November 20 2017.

Privacy