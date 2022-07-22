'Critical need’ for student accommodation in Sligo, says ATU

With additional students expected to start college at Atlantic Technological University Sligo this September, the college is encouraging private home-owners and landlords to consider renting rooms and houses to students as number of applicants rise for second year.

Earlier this year, Sligo became a university town for the first time when IT Sligo became Atlantic Technological University and this transition had had an immediate impact with a significant number of additional students expected to start in September.

The campus has been fully in-person for the past year and the demand for student accommodation in Sligo has never been greater as number of students in the town surpasses 5,000 when St Angela’s College is taken into account.

Students’ Union President of ATU Sligo, Daire Martin is calling on private landlords and homeowners to consider renting houses and rooms to students.

He said: “We are already seeing a critical need for student accommodation in Sligo with some students looking at surrounding villages outside the town for a place to stay. In our first year as a university town we need the people of Sligo to rally behind us and offer suitable accommodation to our students.

"We are looking for houses, apartments and rooms in family homes and would ask anyone with vacant premises to consider renting to students.”

The financial benefits to those looking to rent out a spare room is very attractive. According to a recent daft.ie report in 2021, on average a room will earn between €310 and €356 per month in Connaught.

There is also an annual exemption limit for Rent-a-Room Relief. This limit applies to the gross amount of income received for the room or rooms in your home. Since 2017, the annual exemption limit is €14,000.

The new university status is set to have a positive impact on the local economy with expected increase in Foreign Direct Investment. It is estimated every €1 spent by ATU is worth an extra €4 to the Irish economy.

Martin added: “Our students are an important part of the local and regional economy and it is therefore essential the need of accommodation grows with the demand for places in ATU Sligo increases.

"Renting a room to a student is an opportunity to increase your income and to meet some very interesting people along the way.”

If you would like to offer accommodation to students please register free of charge on ATU Sligo Students’ Union website at www.atussu.ie.