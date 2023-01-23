Crime prevention initiative launched at Sligo University Hospital

A Hospital Watch scheme has been launched by An Garda Síochána and Sligo University Hospital (SUH).

Chief Superintendent for Sligo-Leitrim Aidan Glacken and Georgina Kilcoyne, Deputy Hospital Manager, formally launched the initiative in the foyer of SUH on Thursday (January 19) and said the aim of scheme is to prevent crime within the hospital setting for staff, visitors, and patients.

The initiative embodies the principles of partnership, problem solving, engagement and crime prevention and ensuring that hospital staff and patients are safe.

Chief Supt Glacken outlined a focus on addressing the fear of crime within the hospital, raising awareness among staff and service users, facilitating engagement across stakeholders, and keeping the hospital safe.

“This is focused on crime prevention as occasionally issues may arise, thankfully not too often,” Chief Supt Glacken told The Sligo Champion.

“Hospitals are an emotive environment and from time to time within A&E you will hear or see conduct that may not be exemplary, and the staff may seek to enlist our support from a public safety perspective.”

“That form part and parcel for the coming together of stakeholders to launch Hospital Watch.”

Similar to the residential Neighbourhood Watch scheme, Hospital Watch operates as a partnership between An Garda Síochána in Sligo, the Health Service Executive (HSE), Saolta University Health Care Group, Sligo University Hospital (SUH) staff, patients and visitors.

“There are different watch roles like Neighbourhood Watch or Campus Watch in the ATU here in Sligo, this is an extension of our commitment to partnership and engagement with the aim of making sure we live up to our mission statement of keeping people safe and reducing harm in society,” Chief Supt Glacken said.

“Sligo University Hospital is a place where there are many people working, along with inpatients, outpatients, day services, car parks, and 359 beds.

“That’s a lot of people moving and so we have come together with the management of the local hospital, staff, and a patient advocate to form the committee.”

Chief Supt Glacken highlighted a collective responsibility for everyone to be aware, alert, secure and informed, stating that they are committed to ensuring the hospital environs are a safe place to visit, work, and stay for everybody.

“We have a committee in place which is managed through my Crime Prevention Officers here in Sligo to make sure we have open communication across stakeholders,” he said.

Deputy Hospital Manager Ms Kilcoyne stated that this project has been in development for some time and highlighted a very positive experience working with Gardaí on a shared mission of keeping people safe.

“Our hospital is a community, within a community. Every year nearly 1,800 staff, 220,000 patients and many visitors come through our doors and we are absolutely committed to promoting crime prevention across the entire hospital campus,” she said.

“The Hospital Watch initiative will drive awareness of crime prevention among staff and patients and strengthen the links between SUH and our local Gardaí.

“I am very grateful to the SUH Hospital Watch Committee and Inspector Pat Harney, Sergeant Angela Cummins and Sergeant Cara Kiernan for their continued engagement and support throughout this important project.”

Chief Supt Glacken said the Hospital Watch scheme also includes a liaison Garda and high-visibility patrolling within the hospital.

“One of our community Garda will be a liaison for the hospital, if something comes to the attention of the hospital management then there’s a conjugate to pass information onto them through our crime prevention personnel,” he said.

“We will be providing ongoing crime prevention information, a commitment to some high-visibility patrolling, some Garda clinics, and coordinating meetings to evaluate how it’s all going

“There will be talks, lectures, and advice to different staff, hospital radio will do some promotion, booklets and posters, and we will meet and share information with other Hospital Watch committees across the country.”

Chief Supt Glacken stated that while the scheme is not unique to Sligo it is the first time such a project has been launched at Sligo University Hospital.

“This is preventative more than anything, it’s an awareness issue for the people coming to the hospital, those working within it, and the hospital management,” he said.

“It allows patients to raise issues and then we can do all we can to prevent incidents from occurring.”