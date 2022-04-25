Creation of 75 new jobs as Amcor expands in Sligo

Amcor a global leader in developing and producing packaging solutions, has announced an expansion at its Sligo facility which will create 75 jobs.

The multi-million-euro investment is expected to double the revenue of the site at Finisklin. It will also strengthen Amcor’s leadership in the growing industry for sterile packaging, offering customers in Europe and North America another site with comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Development Leo Varadkar said: “This investment is a real vote of confidence in Sligo, the strong talent pool we have in the area and the existing team at the facility. The very best of luck.”

The news has been warmly welcomed by the Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan.

“I want to start by congratulating the plant manager, John McSharry and his team at the Sligo plant for demonstrating their ability, dedication and expertise in attracting this investment to establish new

thermoforming capabilities for medical packaging in Sligo.

“Amcor originally came to Sligo in 2003 and with the encouragement of the IDA, a committed management team and staff have over that time demonstrated to its parent company its key ability to bring additional capabilities and allow Amcor to provide customers with even more differentiated and efficient solutions to meet their healthcare packaging needs of today.

“In conclusion I wish to thank the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise and Jobs, Leo Varadkar TD for and his department for their support and encouragement to the IDA in winning jobs and investment in the north west region and ensuring that this is a key pillar of the IDA Ireland’s strategy, “concluded Minister Feighan.

“This is an extremely exciting and proud moment for us” said John McSharry, Plant General Manager, Amcor Flexibles, Sligo.

“The significant investment in our Sligo site showcases the confidence

in the outstanding expertise and dedication of our people. Over the

coming weeks and months, we will be advertising new roles and look

forward to welcoming new colleagues and growing our great team.”

Through this investment, the Sligo site will feature Class 7 cleanroom

manufacturing environments and state-of-the art thermoforming

operations, fully certified to ISO 13485 standards and meeting the

highest regulatory requirements. Amcor will also create a full design

studio to support product development, enabling customers to tap into

local and global expertise and resources across the company’s growing

network of global innovation centres and thermoforming facilities in

Mankato and Puerto Rico, North America.

“The additional capabilities in our Sligo site allow us to provide customers with even more differentiated and efficient solutions to meet their healthcare packaging needs,” said Amcor’s Chief Commercial Officer Peter Konieczny.

“With our global scale and innovation capabilities, Amcor is uniquely

positioned to capture growing demand for both medical and pharmaceutical packaging products globally.”

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said:” Today’s announcement from Amcor, is terrific news for Sligo and demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to the North West region, where it has been located since 2003. Winning jobs and

investments in the region remains a key pillar of IDA Ireland’s

strategy. I wish Amcor every success with this expansion.

According to Market Data Forecast, the European medical device segment, which relies on this type of packaging, is expected to grow at annual rate of more than 4%, reaching $171 billion by 2027. With this investment in Ireland and the new facility in Singapore that came online at the end of 2021, Amcor is actively meeting the growing global demands of customers in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The creation of the approximately 75 new jobs will include roles such as Machine Operators, Manufacturing Technicians, Team Leads and experts in the Engineering (Project, Process, Design), Maintenance, Quality Assurance, Sales and Supply Chain field. Jobs will be advertised in phases from mid-April 2022 onwards through www.amcor.com/work-with-us. Interested candidates can also express their interest by emailing afsligo.careers@amcor.com