Covid-19 outbreak in Collooney/Coolaney is over 100 cases

A view of the main street through Coolaney, one of the more popular and faster-growing villages in South Sligo. Photo Carl Brennan

The Covid-19 outbreak in Collooney/Coolaney now accounts for over 100 cases, believed to be the single biggest outbreak of the virus in the county since it emerged here in the spring of 2020.

The 14 day incidence of Covid-19 in Sligo has risen dramatically to 222 and the HSE has said 100 cases at least are linked to the outbreak in Collooney/Coolaney.

Social gatherings are to blame for the outbreak according to the HSE.

The situation has led the HSE to appeal for the public to exercise extra caution particularly as it has emerged that the more contagious strain of the virus, the Delta one, is present in the county

Director of Public Health for the HSE North West Region, Dr Anthony Breslin said: "It is now more important than ever that people adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures in terms of social distancing, hand washing and not congregating in large numbers.

"Many of these cases are confirmed Delta, which is a highly transmissible strain. It is not a time for complacency, it is a time for extra caution."

The HSE has issued a reminder of "the basics" in protecting one's self and others from the spread of COVID-19.

"In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19."

Test centres are operating across CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) at the following times:

Sligo, at the HSE ATB Building in Finisklin from 10am to 5pm daily.

Leitrim at the North West Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon from 2pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.

The HSE said people can book a COVID 19 test online at www.hse.ie.

Given recent increased demand for testing, the HSE is encouraging people to book their test online in advance as this will allow for the most efficient running of the test centre.

People should self-isolate if they have symptoms of COVID-19; are waiting for a COVID-19 test appointment or test results or test positive for COVID-19

Dr. Breslin said that almost half of the Delta cases in the country have been in the 19-34 year age group.

The Delta strain now accounts for 80% of all cases in Ireland, a percentage which continues to rise and is expected to reach 100% in the next couple of weeks.