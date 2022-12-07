Young student from Drogheda sold drugs in Sligo in order to buy Christmas presents

A young man who pleaded guilty to drugs charges in Sligo, was given the benefit of the Probation Act on both offences.

Charles Abako, (21) of Beechwood Close, Termon Abbey, Drogheda admitted possession of cannabis herb and having the drug for sale or supply at Yeats Heights, Ballytivnan on December 5 2019.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, had his case put back for a Probation Report by Judge Sandra Murphy.

The judge had asked for urine analysis to show that the defendant was drug free.

Defence Solicitor Mr John Anderson said the defendant had provided three urine samples which had cost €330 and he was drug free.

The defendant was doing a course in music production.

He was teaching children music and he was hoping to travel to the US where he can get work in this field.

But any sort of conviction would prevent this opportunity.

The defendant was a student who did not have much money, but he had €500 in court if the court deemed it to be appropriate to direct a payment to a charity, he said.

The solicitor added that the defendant had a favourable Probation Report.

The offences happened back in 2019, the defendant realised how serious the offences were and it was a “huge wake up call for him”.

Mr Anderson said the court had ruled that it would leave the defendant without a conviction at a previous sitting, and he had fulfilled the court’s conditions.

Mr Anderson asked the court to leave the defendant without a conviction and said he knew he was “asking for a lot”.

Judge Murphy said the defendant was at a low risk of re-offending.

Mr Anderson said the defendant was young and he told gardai he sold the drugs which came to €200 to buy Christmas presents for his family.

The defendant had a made a “huge error” pleaded Mr Anderson.

Judge Murphy said she would give the defendant a chance and she would dismiss both charges under the Probation Act.

But this was his “last chance” she warned.