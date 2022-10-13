Young Sligo man facing drug charge given a chance after he learns a ‘massive lesson’

The case was heard at Sligo courthouse.

A young apprentice before Sligo District Court charged with possession of mdma told Judge Sandra Murphy he has learned his lesson and is no longer taking drugs.

Jack Mahon of Burnaderg, Grange, Co Sligo was charged with possession of the drug at Glencarrig, Ballinode on December 17th 2021.

Sergeant Derek Butler said the value was €60.

He had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Mr John Anderson told the court his client co-operated fully.

He was a 23 year old apprentice electrician and came to court with a sum of money.

Judge Murphy said that the drug was mdma and it falls outside the remit as he wouldn’t be getting an adult caution.

Mr Anderson said he was hoping to travel to the United States of Australia when qualified.

The judge said a conviction of this nature should be a deterrent.

The solicitor replied his client will say he will not touch drugs again.

He also praised Garda Gallagher and his intervention.

Mr Anderson said his client was pleading guilty.

He asked him if he was ever going to take drugs again and he said never again.

He said it was his intention to go travelling while he can when he is young.

When his solicitor asked him if he knows the dangers of drug taking he replied he did.

He agreed he had learned a ‘massive lesson’.

Judge Murphy asked the defendant what drugs he had been taking.

He replied ‘weed, cocaine and mdma’.

The judge asked him how long he was using drugs and he said since he started in college around 2019.

Judge Murphy said that unfortunately Sligo is ‘awash with drugs’.

Sgt Butler said the defendant was completely co-operative on the night with Garda Gallagher.

Mr Anderson said he knows he cannot make a rash decision like he did with his whole life ahead of him.

The judge asked him if he’s still smoking weed and he told her no.

She asked was he still taking drugs at the weekend and he said no.

Mr Anderson said he knows if he ever comes before court again he will be convicted.

Judge Murphy told him drugs are going to destroy his health.

She said she was going to give him a chance as he was a young, honest man. She ordered him to pay €300 to Social Groundforce addiction service. Both he and Mr Anderson thanked her.

The judge told him to continue with his honesty throughout life.