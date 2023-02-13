Woman (43) sent forward to Sligo Circuit Court on drug charges

A 43 year old woman was served the Book of Evidence at Sligo District Court and sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court.

Roseanne Lafferty of Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal is charged with possession of cannabis to the value of €11,946 for the purpose of sale or supply at Carrowgubbadagh, Sligo on May 21st 2017.

She is also charged with possession of cannabis at the same location on the same date. Sergeant Derek Butler told the court his application was to return the accused to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on June 6th with consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Sandra Murphy granted Mr Gerard McGovern solicitor one Junior and one Senior counsel. Legal aid was also granted. The accused was sent forward on bail.