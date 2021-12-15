Woman (36) sent forward for trial on €15,300 theft charges

A 36 year old woman before Sligo District Court on Thursday on 46 counts of theft was served the Book of Evidence and returned for trial to Sligo Circuit Court.

Jessica Brennan of Caltragh Crescent, Caltragh was charged with the alleged offences on dates ranging between May 17th 2019 and July 8th 2019.

She is charged with stealing sums ranging from €20 to €700 in cash the property of Nora Clarke, the total amount of €15,300.

The alleged offences took place in various locations around Sligo, including Bank of Ireland, Stephen St (8 counts), AIB Bank, Stephen St (13 counts), Applegreen, Mail Coach Road (12 counts), Ulster Bank, Stephen St (one count), Innisfree Service Station (3 counts), O’Connell Street (3 counts), Eurocash Sligo (1 count), Shore Road, Strandhill (1 count) and 2 other counts at unknown locations. Garda Mark Irwin served the Book of Evidence and she was returned for trial at Sligo Circuit Court on January 11th. Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) appeared. There was no objection to bail.