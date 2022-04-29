Woman (28) on theft charges needs ‘a plan’

A 28 year old woman who was before Sligo District Court on 12 theft charges was not ready to go back into community living and needed a residential treatment programme first, Judge Sandra Murphy said.

Emma Pugh of Chapel St was under pressure to pay off drug debts, the court heard and is currently in custody in the Dóchas prison.

She was charged with stealing 5 bottles of perfume and aftershave from Lloyds Pharmacy, O’Connell St on November 26th 2021, total value €421. There was a charge of stealing €30 of items from Dealz, Quayside on August 10th 2021.

She was further charged with stealing two electric toothbrushes from Tesco (€99) on September 8th 2021, five bottles of perfume (€209.98) from TK Maxx, Quayside on October 25th 2021, two jackets (€263.93) also from TK Maxx on October 21st 2021. There was a charge of stealing clothing, face coverings, Yankee candles and jewellery from F&F Clothing, Tesco (€154.50) on October 22nd 2021.

There were also charges of theft from Penneys, O’Connell St on October 22nd 2021 of clothing (€89), theft of pyjamas and slippers (€45) from Dunnes, Wine St on October 22nd 2021, theft of one bottle of vodka, one bottle of gin, one bottle of Captain Morgan and one bottle of Jaegermeister (€88) from Dunnes Stores, Cranmore Road on October 30th 2021. Pugh was also charged with stealing two Samsung Galaxy watches (€849.90) from Currys, Carraroe Retail Park on January 12th 2022 and stealing a pink purse with two €50 notes and a Bank of Ireland card in Lidl, Finisklin on November 6th 2021. She was also charged with stealing 2 cans of coke and half a packet of velcro (€5) from McSorley’s Filling Station, Tubbercurry on October 21st 2021 and assorted items total value of €20 from Tesco on February 25th 2021.

Defending solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry said there was a plea to all matters and 2 further charges were being withdrawn.

He said Sergeant Rosie Logue had been very fair in how she outlined the facts. He said Garda Lannon had said he believed his client was under pressure for drug money. She was trying to recover from her heroin addiction.

He said she was unfortunately quite vulnerable and had developed a very serious addiction and was trying to pay off a drug debt.

He told the court that when his client first came before the courts she was a completely different person and had no weight, was gaunt and in the full throes of drug addiction. Since being in custody, she was now clean and sober and was an enhanced prisoner.

He said in relation to sentencing options, she has served two and a half months and Mr MacSharry told the judge he had secured her a place in Maryville Hostel in Finisklin.

He asked the judge to consider not finalising on the day and instead monitor for a period of time and put it in Pugh’s hands.

Judge Murphy said she was deemed as high-risk of reoffending and she doesn’t have a good record.

There was a temptation to fall back and she called it a ‘spree of thefts’ from February 25th 2021 to January 12th 2022.

The judge said if Ms Pugh were to go back to a community setting such as the Maryville Hostel, she would fall back to her old ways.

Mr MacSharry said his client is eager to try and prove that she has turned a corner.

Judge Murphy said that too is her hope for her but the difficulty is that she is currently in custody in Dóchas.

Going back into the community with all the temptations could be too much for her, she pointed out.

She said Pugh had not been able to avail of any treatment and hasn’t got the necessary support.

The judge said she wants to get her on that road.

She added that Pugh is very vulnerable and going into the Maryville Hostel, even though there are certain rules there would mean some vulnerability.

She said it was not for Pugh to go straight from Dóchas into the community and explained she wouldn’t get the support she needs.

Taking the stand, Pugh told the judge she is clean and sober and was willing to do drug testing.

She said drugs had ruined her life and she had lost her family and friends and being in prison made her realise what’s important. Judge Murphy told her she, Mr MacSharry and the State are trying to the best for her. She put the matter back for a week so that she could be placed in a residential treatment programme.

She told Push it was about getting her where she needs to go and she needs a plan.

Judge Murpy adjourned the case for one week.