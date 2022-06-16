Was put out of pub, brandished a knife

A man admitted brandishing a hunting knife after being put out of a pub.Jonathan Murphy, (32) of Redford Park, Greystones brandished a knife outside a pub after he took exception to not being allowed entry after being put out at 11.40 pm on October 19th 2021. Murphy had a six inch hunting knife and a hammer. Defence Solicitor John Anderson said his client had lost his glasses and was trying to get back in and was very drunk. He had come to finish his apprenticeship as an electrician in Sligo. Murphy had apologised. He had qualified as an electrician and was working full time and hoped to travel. He had €800 in court for a charity. He said he had “no reasonable excuse”. “I always have tools on me from my work. I was feeling very vulnerable, and I know it was stupid.” He said the hunting knife was a gift from his time in the Merchant Navy. Judge Sandra Murphy said there was a “lot more going on here” and adjourned the case to October 27 for a Probation Report.