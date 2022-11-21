Two Sligo men facing drug trafficking charges

AT Sligo District Court on Thursday, two men were charged in relation to drug trafficking offences. Both had been arrested by gardaí the previous Monday and were held for questioning for a number of days at garda stations in the county.

John Dennedy (38) of Bothar an Corran, Ballymote, Co Sligo was charged with possession of Benzocaine (mixing agent) at Bothar an Corran for the purpose of the commission, preparation and facilitation of a drug trafficking offence within the meaning of Section 3(1) of the Criminal Justice Act.

Garda Sean Hoey gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and he made no reply.

He was represented by Ms Willox of Aengus McCarthy Solicitors. There was no objection to bail and the defendant was remanded on bail to Sligo District Court on December 8th 2022 on consent for the Director of Public Prosecutions’ directions.

Also before the court was Wayne McLoughlin (35) of Rowantree Gardens, Collooney. He was charged with on various dates between the 13th of April 2021 and the 12th of June 2021 at the same address possessing a Nokia smartphone for a purpose connected with a drug trafficking offence.

Gda Gregory McMahon gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He was also represented by Ms Willox of Aengus McCarthy’s Solicitors.

He was also remanded on bail to Sligo District Court on December 8th 2022 for DPP directions.