Two Sligo men aged 76 and 73 on indecent assault charges

TWO Sligo men have been returned for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court charged with indecently assaulting a female.

One of the men, aged 73, is facing a total of seven charges of indecent assault of the female.

The alleged offences relate to a date unknown in 1971 in a location in Co Sligo.

A co-accused, aged 76, is facing a total of three charges of indecently assaulting the same female.

Those three charges also relate to a date unknown in 1971 and in a location in Co Sligo.

The court heard the Book of Evidence had been served on the men.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court it was his application to returned the accused to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on January 10th with consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr John Anderson (solicitor) appeared for one of the accused who is facing seven charges.

Judge Sandra Murphy granted legal aid and assigned both junior and senior counsel.

She also indicated reporting restrictions to be put in place.

Mr Gerard McGovern (solicitor) appeared for the accused facing three charges.

Sgt Butler said his application was to return the accused for trial to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court with consent of the DPP.

Mr McGovern was also granted legal aid and both junior and senior counsel were assigned.

Judge Murphy returned both men for trial to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on January 10th.

Both accused were released on bail.