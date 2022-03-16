Trio charged with Niland burglary are further remanded

The three defendants were further remanded in custody when they appeared at Sligo District Court this morning.

Three Co Mayo men charged with the aggravated burglary at the home ofTom Niland in Skreen were further remanded in custody when they appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court this morning.

Family and neighbours of Mr Niland (73) who remains in a critical condition in hospital, were present in the back of the courtroom for the brief hearing.

The three defendants, John Clarke (32) of Carrowkelly, Ballina, Francis

Harman (54) of Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina and John Irving (28)

of Shanwar, Foxford had been granted legal aid at a Special Sitting of

the district court the previous Thursday. They were all present in court

today.

They are charged with aggravated burglary with a knife at Mr Niland's home in Doonflynn, Skreen on January 18th 2022.

Mr Mark Mullaney, solicitor for Mr Clarke, said his client instructed him

that he didn't wish to make a bail application at today's court.

Inspector Pat Harney told the judge it was the State's case to remand

the defendant back to Harristown Court to appear via video-link on the

24th of March. Mr Mullaney indicated there would be no

bail application on that date and if there is in future, the State will

be notified.

Solicitor for Mr Harman, Mr Mark Loftus told the court there also was no bail application. Judge Murphy remanded the defendant in custody to appear via video-link on March 24th.

Mr Edward Bradbury, solicitor for Mr Irving said there will be a bail application at the next court date.

Inspector Harney said it was the State's case to remand the defendant in custody noting there will be a bail application and to issue a body warrant for him to appear at the March 24th court sitting.