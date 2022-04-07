Three men sent forward for trial charged with assaulting an off duty garda

Sligo District Court heard on Thursday the Books of Evidence have been served on three men who have been sent forward for trial to the circuit court charged with assaulting an off duty garda.

They are also charged with the theft of three scooters on the same date at Union Walk, Ballisodare on April 10th 2021. Colin Browne (26), Stella Maris, Ballisodare, Dylan Feeney (27), Maugheraboy Estate and Lee McMorrow (25) Park Road, Collooney are charged with assaulting John McNulty causing him harm at Union Walk and stealing three 858 elite scooters valued at €300 belonging to Mr McNulty at the same location.

Garda Conor McNulty told Judge Brendan O’Reilly he had served the Books of Evidence on the three defendants. Sergeant Derek Butler told the court his application was to return all three accused to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on the 5th of April on consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Mark Mullaney (solicitor) appeared for Mr Browne and Mr John Anderson represented Mr Feeney and Mr McMorrow. Legal aid had been granted to the defendants and Judge O’Brien consented to the appointment of one Senior and Junior Counsel for each men, who were released on continuing bail.