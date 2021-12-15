Three men charged with assaulting off-duty garda

At Sligo District Court on Thursday, Judge Sandra Murphy refused jurisdiction in a case involving three men charged with assaulting an off-duty garda and causing him harm. Dylan Feeney (26) of Maugheraboy Estate, Lee McMorrow (24) of Park Road, Collooney and Colin Browne (26) of Stella Maris, Ballisodare are charged with assaulting John McNulty and causing him harm at Union Walk, Ballisodare on April 10th 2021.

They are also charged with stealing three scooters valued at €300, the property of Mr McNulty.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions was directing summary disposal for the case to be heard in the district court. .

Judge Murphy enquired if Garda McNulty was still off work.

Sgt Butler said he had recently returned and when the judge asked if he has any injuries, a Victim Impact Statement from the garda was handed into the judge for her to read.

Judge Murphy said from reading the Victim Impact Statement it was apparent Mr McNulty’s family witnessed the alleged assault.

Sgt Butler replied that that was correct, that they went out for a walk in the woods.

Judge Murphy then asked were the alleged defendants aware that Mr McNulty was a member of An Garda Síochána at the time and the sergeant replied that they were led to believe that one of them became aware towards the end of the alleged incident.

Judge Murphy replied that was her concern.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said he understood where she was coming from.

Judge Murphy said it was something that didn’t happen when a garda was on duty.

She said from reading the Victim Impact Statement there was a significant impact on the family which caused her concern.

She said she noted what the garda said that he wanted to put it behind him and was looking for closure but she said she was not taking jurisdiction.

Judge Murphy said she was refusing jurisdiction and the matter would have to go back to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The three defendants are before the court on the same charges.

Judge Murphy referred the matter back.

Sgt Butler asked for the matter to be adjourned to the February 27th court for further directions.

All three defendants were on bail.