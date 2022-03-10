Three men charged in relation to aggravated burglary of Tom Niland

One of the defendants John Clarke (32) arriving at Sligo Courthouse tonight. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Three men aged 54, 32 and 28 appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at a Special Sitting of Sligo District Court tonight charged in relation to the aggravated burglary of pensioner Tom Niland at his home in west Sligo.

Francis Harman (54) of Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina, Co Mayo, John Clarke (32) of Carrowkelly, Ballina, Co Mayo and John Irving (28) of Shanwar, Foxford, Co Mayo are all charged with burglary while in possession of a knife at the home of Mr Niland in Doonflynn, Skreen, Co Sligo on January 18th 2022.

Detective Sergeant Michael Kelly of Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of all three men, all of whom made no reply when the charges were put to them.

Inspector Paul Kilcoyne, the senior investigating officer in the case, said there was an objection to bail for all three defendants.

Detective Sgt Kelly told the court he arrested John Clarke at 3:40pm today at Sligo Garda Station and he was subsequently charged at 4:55pm. Mr Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Mullaneys solicitors appeared for the defendant.

Detective Sergeant Kelly gave evidence of arresting Francis Harman at Ballymote Garda Station at 5:39pm today and he was charged at 5:50pm. Mr Peter Loftus (solicitor) appeared for the defendant.

The Detective Sergeant said he arrested John Irving at 7:22pm today at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station and he was subsequently charged at 7:26pm.

The defendant was represented by Mr Edward Bradbury (solicitor).

Legal aid was granted to all three defendants and Judge Sandra Murphy remanded them in custody to appear before Sligo District Court on Wednesday, March 16th.

There was a heavy garda presence at Sligo Courthouse and there was a large crowd of people outside.

Mr Niland (73) remains in a critical condition and on life support at Sligo University Hospital.