Student decided to sell drugs to buy Christmas presents

A 22 year old man before Sligo District Court charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply had bought drugs to sell in order to make money to buy Christmas presents, his solicitor told the court.

Charles Abako of Beechwood Close, Termon Abbey, Drogheda, Co Louth was also charged with possession of cannabis at Yeats Heights, Ballytivnan on December 5th 2019.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court gardaí obtained a search warrant to search the house and one bedroom was rented by the defendant. They found €750 worth of cannabis herb and 2 weighing scales. Abako was arrested and brought to Ballymote Garda Station when he admitted the herbal substance was cannabis herb.

Mr Anderson said his client did help gardaí and was co-operative from the start.

He had no previous convictions and was 18 at the time and a student in IT Sligo.

He said he made full admission and took the foolish decision to buy drugs to make money to buy Christmas presents.

He had since started another course doing music and is hoping to become a music producer and will require to travel to the US.

He said his client was extremely nave and hasn’t been involved in this type of thing since. He had come to court with €550 and was aware it was a very serious offence.

He said if it was possible to get a Probation Report before sentencing.

He said Sgt Butler was very fair in saying he co-operated fully with gardaí and said he has learned his lesson.

He said he knew the lifelong implications on him if convicted.

Judge Murphy adjourned the case for a Probation Report.