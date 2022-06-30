Sligo woman charged with stealing from husband

A 55 year old woman before Tubbercurry District Court charged with 9 counts of stealing from her ex-husband’s bank card brought €3,000 to court as compensation.

Maria Duffy of Cois na hAbhainn, Gurteen was charged with the offences on various dates over a period of a month in March 2020.

Her ex partner, John O’Mahoney is living in the UK the court heard and a new bank account was sent to their address in Gurteen which the defendant then used to buy items including a power washer.

Defending solicitor Mr Dara Callaghan said it was an unusual situation and his client felt she was owed money and took it upon herself to use the bank card. The total amount was €2,992 and she had brought €3,000 to court. She was pleading guilty.

Sergeant Derek Butler said Mr O’Mahoney contacted gardaí in late May that his card was used without his permission. The property in question was recovered.

Ms Duffy co-operated fully and admitted taking the monies, the sergeant said. She had no previous convictions. Mr Callaghan said particular circumstances gave rise to the series of events.

Judge Murphy said she wanted to know what Mr O’Mahoney’s approach was and adjourned to November for a Probation Report.