Sligo woman banned from keeping farm animals

A Ballymote woman, who refused to give an undertaking that she would not keep animals again on her farm, has been fined and banned from keeping animals ever again, at Sligo District Court.

Margaret Scanlon (52) of Carrigans Upper, Ballymote was charged with failing to provide feed for an animal on June 28 2017 at Carrigans Upper Ballymote. She was also charged with failing to protect an animal and with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The facts were heard at an earlier sitting in Manorhamilton and the case was in for a decision at last Thursday’s district court.

At that sitting Judge Sandra Murphy said: “This is a very serious case of animal neglect. I don’t want her owning or having care of animals again, I don’t think she has that insight.” The judge also ordered the defendant to engage with the Probation service.

Defence Solicitor Mr John Anderson asked last Thursday’s court to consider applying the Probation Act. Sergeant Gerard Murphy told the court the defendant had no cattle at present and he did not believe that she would ever have cattle again.

The Sergeant it was an unfortunate set of circumstances as the defendant had a deep love of animals and nature and led a very simple life.

Mr Anderson said time could heal matters and the defendant had not come to garda attention in the interim.

“Everyone deserves one chance”, said Mr Anderson. “I heard the evidence in Manorhamilton, and she has not engaged with the Probation Services,” said the judge.

Mr Anderson said the defendant was of limited means. Judge Murphy asked if the defendant would give an undertaking that she would not keep cattle? But the court was told she could not give the undertaking.

The defendant said she would not buy cattle for a year. Judge Murphy rejected this suggestion.

The court heard the defendant earned €200 per week from Farm Assist. The judge said she had heard this case in Manorhamilton, and the cruelty to animals was very serious.

The defendant told the court that it hadn’t a clue about farming and that she loved animals.

Judge Murphy fined the defendant €250 and prohibited her from owning animals ever again.