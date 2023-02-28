Sligo

Sligo woman banned from keeping farm animals

The case was heard at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

A Ballymote woman, who refused to give an undertaking that she would not keep animals again on her farm, has been fined and banned from keeping animals ever again, at Sligo District Court.

Margaret Scanlon (52) of Carrigans Upper, Ballymote was charged with failing to provide feed for an animal on June 28 2017 at Carrigans Upper Ballymote. She was also charged with failing to protect an animal and with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

