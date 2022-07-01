Sligo woman (53) facing a number of fraud charges

A 53 year old woman who is before the district court charged with a number of fraud charges in Co Sligo had her case adjourned to the court in September.

Bridget Thornton of Halfquarter, Coolaney, Co Sligo is charged with 8 offences in total.

They relate to a number of dates in 2013 and 2014 at the Bank of Ireland, Teeling St, Tubbercurry.

On June 12th 2013 she is charged with making a false instrument to with mortgage form of authorisation application to extend term with the intention that it be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine. On the same date she is also charged with using an instrument to wit mortgage form of authorisation application to extend term which was known or believed to be known a false instrument with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine.

There are similar charges at the same location on June 14th 2013.

On September 2nd 2014 she is charged with using an instrument to wit agreement to amend mortgage loan offer letter on an account which was a false instrument with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine. There are other charges on the same date at Bank of Ireland including making a false instrument to wit agreement to amend mortgage loan offer letter containing the forged signature of Mark Thornton with the intention that it be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine.

At Wednesday’s district court in Tubbercurry, defending solicitor Mr Mark Mullaney told Judge Sandra Murphy that the Probation Report has yet to be prepared.

He said Judge Murphy’s predecessor Judge Kilrane had accepted jurisdiction and he advised the preparation of a Probation Report.

Judge Murphy said there was also a Victim Impact Statement mentioned and Mr Mullaney said it had been furnished to him by the investigating member.

Sergeant Derek Butler said there was also a copy in court.

Judge Murphy said she was going to adjourn the matter to the court in September for the preparation of a Probation Report and also finalisation. She adjourned to the September 28th district court.