Sligo woman (39) charged with perjury in court

A 39 year old woman is facing charges of making a false statement and also being a false witness. Jessica McLoughlin of Yeats Drive, Cranmore, Sligo appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court on Thursday.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions directs trial on indictment and asked for the matter to be put back for service of the Book of Evidence.

She is charged on October 2nd 2019 at Cranmore Regeneration Centre of knowingly making a false statement. On October 3rd 2019 at Sligo District Court she is charged with during the course of a judicial proceeding at the district court of being a competent witness to whom an oath was administered and did make an assertion material to which to her knowledge was false.

The defendant was released on bail and legal aid was granted. Judge Murphy adjourned the matter until July 14th.

Mr John Anderson (solicitor) appeared for the defendant.