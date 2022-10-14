Sligo school teacher jailed for sexual assault of pupil

A 40 year old Sligo man who was sexually abused by his national school teacher when he was eleven years old said this afternoon after the now 77 year old teacher was jailed, for other victims of sexual abuse not to be afraid to speak out.

Judge Keenan Johnson sentenced retired teacher Patrick Curran of Sheshkin Beg, Derrybeg, County Donegal to two years in prison this afternoon at Sligo Circuit Court, with the final year suspended. Curran was previously sentenced to nine years in prison in 2006 for sexual assaulting nine other boys in St John's National School, Temple St, Sligo on dates ranging from 1966 to 1984.

On handing down sentencing, Judge Johnson said Curran was a prolific sexual abuser given his position as a teacher and said it was an appalling breach of trust.

Bernard O'Hehir waived his right to anonymity and said after the ruling that he now hopes to move on with his life. His harrowing Victim Impact Statement read out in court detailed the immense impact the abuse has had on him and how much it destroyed his life. He began taking drugs from 12 years old and was self-harming and also had suicidal thoughts.

Mr O'Hehir said the abuse had greatly impacted his life and his once happy childhood was shattered by Curran's actions. He described how he preyed on him at a vulnerable time and described his life since which included periods of homelessness and drug taking.

He said afterwards: "I was surprised he got jail time because people had said about his age and that he was in jail before, but that wasn't my fault and I mean no disrespect. I was an eleven year old boy and I went from being happy to self-harm, trying to take my life and taking drugs at 12. It's only the last couple of years I've been trying harder to better myself. I've been in and out of hospitals, have had mental health and addiction problems."

Mr O'Hehir said the impact the abuse had on him was huge. "I first started self-harming at 11, taking drugs and it was strange because none of that was ever in my house. I was really struggling and trying to make sense of it. I've been trying to make sense of it my whole life. I try not to make excuses for some terrible decisions, causing trouble at home or on the street. Drug dealers calling to your house and everything else. I just didn't care.

"I wanted someone else to take that choice out of my hand because I had nothing to live for."

He said that after today's ruling he now has something to live for. "I can stand up now and try and help other people. It sounds a bit cliche, but if I'm feeling like this, and I've done this to myself, how many people have passed away without ever getting justice? How many people are still out there that haven't got justice?

"It's about time things change and that's what I hope and intend to do."

Mr O'Hehir said his message to other victims of sexual abuse is not to be afraid to speak out and seek justice. "Do not be afraid, don't let things get as far as I did in my life. People really do care. They really do and they'll help you, so don't be afraid."

Judge Johnson described Curran's actions as an enormous breach of trust. Mr O'Hehir said he thought he was a friend. "I really thought he cared and a lot of stuff wasn't discussed what he had done and if it was I thought he might have got maybe a bit more. The psychological damage as such, I've lost a lot of friends, I've lost family, trust in people because what's the point, they're going to hurt me.

"When it happened at the time, a switch went. I didn't know what was going on at first but when I did, something just clicked and life was different."

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with Ms Elisa McHugh State Solicitor prosecuting told the court the accused had previously pleaded guilty but later wanted to resile the plea which was refused by Judge Francis Comerford.

Curran was 48 years old at the time of the abuse and Mr O'Hehir was 11. Mr O'Hehir was born in Sligo and later moved to Cork. He grew up across the road from St John's National School, where the abuse took place.

His parents were separating at the time he began attending the national school. He had enjoyed 1st, 2nd and third class before moving into fourth class, which was taught by Curran. It was an all-male school and initially Curran was always nice to him, he said.

He was frequently crying in school because of the difficulties with his parents separating. Curran began to comfort him and if other boys were mean to him he would tell them not to be.

At times he would stay back in Curran's classroom and speak of the difficulties at home. Curran would try to console him and they would be alone in the classroom with the door closed.

On one occasion when alone in the classroom, Curran asked him if he wanted money. The next thing he remembered was him sitting close beside him. Curran began to touch him inappropriately while also touching himself and he then unzipped his trousers and tried to get Mr O'Hehir to touch him through his underwear.

Mr O'Hehir then slapped him and Curran slapped him back.

He went home and told his parents how Curran had slapped him but he didn't tell them about the sexual abuse, Mr Mulrooney outlined to the court. Curran was arrested by appointment in 2017 in Millstreet and he initially denied the allegations at garda interview.

Mr Colman Fitzgerald SC instructed by Ms Siúna Bartels (solicitor) for Curran said his client now lives in Falcarragh and is 77 years old. He lives a socially isolated life and lost his brother two weeks ago who he was looking after farm animals with.

Judge Johnson said the evidence from Mr O'Hehir was that he was going through a difficult time with the separation of his parents and he sought comfort from Curran who provided hugs and reassurance and regrettably that accelerated into a sexual nature with the accused inappropriately touching the victim.

This had a profound affect on him and still does. His life spiralled out of control and is now back on track which he should be commended for. Judge Johnson also said he should be commended for his strength of character and his ability to make a complaint. He said that showed a huge amount of determination.

In doing so, Mr O'Hehir was supporting and giving strength to other victims of sexual assault and he deserves great credit for this. He was now putting his life back on track and moving forward with his life to a complete life which he deserves, the judge said.

In sentencing, Judge Johnson said the aggravating factor was the nature of the abuse which was quite appalling for a teacher to behave in his manner. He said it was an appalling breach of trust which had shattered Mr O'Hehir's confidence and greatly impacted his life.

Curran had nine previous convictions for similar offences. Judge Johnson described him as a prolific sexual abuser in his position as a teacher.

He said the court was taking into account the mitigating factors, the guilty plea which he said was a bit diluted by his application to resile to change which was refused by his colleague Judge Comerford.

He said Curran did not co-operate with gardaí when interviewed and denied the charges. He said Mr Fitzgerald eloquently made the case the accused has served, but the prison sentence he served couldn't incorporate this fresh set of proceedings.

He said Curran is 77 years old and getting on in years and is on the sex offenders list and living an isolated existence.

He sentenced him to two years, suspending the final year. He granted Curran one week to get his affairs in order regarding the farm animals and imposed the sentence starts next Friday.