Sligo motorist tells local court he wants ‘to see the law in Irish’

A Ballymote father-of-three, who repeatedly asked for “the law in Irish” has been convicted and fined for road traffic offences, at Sligo District Court.

Oliver Kerins (42) of Carrigans Lower, Ballymote was found guilty of non- display of tax, no NCT, having a bald tyre and driving without reasonable consideration at Stoneparks, Ballymote on May 10 2020.

The defendant was told that he had been sent a translation of disclosure to him in Irish. Sergeant Derek Butler said the disclosure in Irish had been sent to him on November 19 last year.

He repeatedly denied that he had got it and said he had a constitutional right to have the law in Irish.

The defendant said the disclosure wasn’t signed or stamped or showed the exact location of where the alleged matter happened.

Judge Murphy asked the defendant on a number of times if he wanted legal representation, but he said no.

The defendant said he wanted to “see the law in Irish, I want to see the text of the law”.

Garda Sharon O’Rourke told the court the defendant was charged with non display of tax, no NCT, a left bald tyre and driving without reasonable consideration at a checkpoint at Stoneparks, Balymote on May 10 2020.

When stopped the defendant was “not happy” did not engage and took off at high speed near an area where children were playing. Garda O’Hara and a colleague followed the defendant but was unable to find hm.

A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued on all four charges but went unpaid. The defendant did not contest the facts of the case but repeatedly said he could not litigate as “I have not got the old Irish text of the law”.

The judge said the old Irish text was not relevant in the district court. She told the defendant he could take up that matter in a different forum, but it was not relevant in the district court.

The defendant said he had been denied access to the law by the State as all he had was a translation.

“I want to see the original”.

The defendant declined to give evidence on his behalf and repeated that he wanted to see the old Irish law.

Judge Murphy said she was giving the defendant a chance to speak in his defence.

When he declined, the judge said: “You can take it up with the Attorney General or the President if you like, I am giving you a chance to say something in your defence

“So I am not entitled to see the law in Irish”? said the defendant.

“This is your last chance,” said the judge.

The judge said she was satisfied about the case, and the defendant’s call for Irish text was not material to this case. The defendant had no previous convictions. The judge fined the defendant €160 for driving without reasonable consideration. She fined him €160 for the bald tyre and €120 for having no NCT.

The charge of non-display of tax was taken into consideration.

The defendant asked if the case was being recorded.

When told it was, he asked for a copy of the Dar and “I want to see your order in Irish”.

The judge said he could have a copy of the Dar, but he would have to apply for it.

She said the court did not do a written order in Irish.